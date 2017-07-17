  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When: July 17–23

Get crafty this week at the Renegade Craft Fair, try out your artistic skills with a tie dye party, pop champagne at happy hour, and take your green thumb to South Lake Union.

By Nicole Erickson 7/17/2017 at 10:00am

17760031 1550074975005333 4591560732012095153 n vdf0gz

Image: Urban Plant Shop Brigade

Thu, July 20
Tie Dye Party at Freeman
Freeman is taking us back to the good old days with this annual tie dye party. Purchase a blank tee or tote bag or bring something from home that you've been dying to dye. If you're feeling lucky, you could be one of ten fortuitous folks to win a free shirt of tote. Amidst all the dyeing, sip cold drinks and munch on snacks while you get creative, and transform a blank canvas into something all your own.

Fri, July 21
Happy Hour at Moorea Seal 
This Friday from 5–7, treat yo' self to the happiest of hours at Moorea Seal! Champagne bottles will be popping, and free gifts with every purchase will be given. Plus, shop new arrivals that won't even be online yet. Cheers to the weekend!

Sat, July 22
Renegade Craft Fair 
Renegade Craft Fair is traveling to Seattle! Shop the world's largest curated collection of independent craft and design as it makes its way to our city. This unique traveling craft fair is not something you'll want to miss, plus it's the world's largest, so you're definitely bound to find something to tickle your fancy!

Sat, July 22
Urban Plant Shop Brigade Popup
The South Lake Union Discovery Center is about to be transformed into a garden oasis. The fun popup shop will be featuring a plethora of plants from local growers and other vendors. There will also be a series of do-it-yourself projects for those of you with a green thumb. Come one, come all, as this event is great for flora lovers of all ages.

Urban Plant Shop, Tie Dye, Renegade, Freeman, Happy Hour, Moorea Seal
