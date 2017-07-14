  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

Plus, ramen chain Tentenyu opens on Capitol Hill this month.

By Amber Wright 7/14/2017 at 11:42am

 

Sweet bumpas fnbgjy

Matt Bumpas of Sweet Bumpas ice cream now has a permanent kitchen in Georgetown scooping up cones Wednesay through Friday.  

Image: Ken Tran

Openings

Sweet Bumpas 
The popup and farmers market regular ice cream Sweet Bumpas has finally set down roots in Georgetown, and their kitchen is open according to their Facebook. Grab a scoop Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 till 2, and Friday till 4.

Standard Brewing
Standard Brewing's renovated space is now open pouring their local brews, reports Seattle Eater. Food and liquor will join the beer list in about a month following a bit more menu development and licensing approvals.

Hogstone
The lauded pizzeria on Orcas Island has officially split in two, as announced on Instagram. Owner Jay Blackinton wanted to separate Hogstone from the adjacent Aelder, a space serving multicourse tasting menus as of a week ago.

Falafel Salam
Food truck Falafel Salam is now open as a brick and mortar in West Seattle. Eater Seattle reports the spot will be a counter service only setup with some grab-and-go items. Hours are limited to Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 9, until owner Shimi Kahn can train up more cooks.

Redhook
Redhook’s Brewpub is finally opening soon in Capitol Hill. Head brewer Nick Crandall plans to create 16 rotating beers for in-house pouring only, and because good music helps create good beer, they are partnering with KEXP for their launch party on August 17.

Announcements 

Vendemmia
Brian Clevenger announced yet another expansion of his Italian empire, which includes Vendemmia and Raccolto. The yet-to-be-named new space in Eastlake won’t be anything crazy different, but will have more affordable prices. 

Floodland Brewing
Floodland Brewing announced their new bottle club this past week. By the end of the year, members can pay $200 for a year’s membership and get ten 750ml bottles of beer, a couple glasses, and access to limited releases and private tasting tours at the Stone Way space.

Salt and Straw
Portland native Salt and Straw announced a second location this week, and according to their Facebook, Ballard is the lucky neighborhood to house them. This location and Capitol Hill’s both have a winter opening date, so in agreement with their post, it will be a very sweet new year.   

Tentenyu
Ramen chain Tentenyu has announced it’s Capitol Hill opening date: July 28th. The Japanese chain currently only has two other locations in the US, both of which are in California, according to Seattle Eater.

Collabs

Canlis
Sean Gray of Momofuku Ko will join Canlis chef David Chang on July 25 for a one-night-only collaboration. Tickets just went on sale.  They also promptly sold out.

Shift Change

Trellis 
The Heatherman Hotel just named Benjamin Closson as the new executive chef of Trellis. The chef who has more than 20 years experience in the industry, will oversee the hotels culinary and catering operations. 

Filed under
Redhook Brewery, Beer Buzz, Standard Brewing, Floodland Brewing, Canlis, Salt & Straw, Ice Cream
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Trellis

$$$ Continental 220 Kirkland Ave

Downtown Kirkland was a pretty sorry place to find yourself with an appetite—until this sleek stunner opened off the lobby of the Kirkland Heathman Hotel. Th...

Related Content

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

06/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Jubilation

Oh, Glorious Day: Salt and Straw Will Open a Store in Seattle

03/30/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Salt and Straw Makes Seattle’s Ice Cream Dreams Come True

03/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

11:42am By Amber Wright

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

07/12/2017 By Amber Wright

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

07/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

07/12/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Tim Eyman Awkwardly Gets Involved in Seattle's Mayoral Race

2:37pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Bob Hasegawa

10:39am By Hayat Norimine

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Labor Groups Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Flower In Bloom

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

3:35pm By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe