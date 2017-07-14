This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

Matt Bumpas of Sweet Bumpas ice cream now has a permanent kitchen in Georgetown scooping up cones Wednesay through Friday. Image: Ken Tran

Openings

Sweet Bumpas

The popup and farmers market regular ice cream Sweet Bumpas has finally set down roots in Georgetown, and their kitchen is open according to their Facebook. Grab a scoop Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 till 2, and Friday till 4.

Standard Brewing

Standard Brewing's renovated space is now open pouring their local brews, reports Seattle Eater. Food and liquor will join the beer list in about a month following a bit more menu development and licensing approvals.

Hogstone

The lauded pizzeria on Orcas Island has officially split in two, as announced on Instagram. Owner Jay Blackinton wanted to separate Hogstone from the adjacent Aelder, a space serving multicourse tasting menus as of a week ago.

Falafel Salam

Food truck Falafel Salam is now open as a brick and mortar in West Seattle. Eater Seattle reports the spot will be a counter service only setup with some grab-and-go items. Hours are limited to Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 9, until owner Shimi Kahn can train up more cooks.

Redhook

Redhook’s Brewpub is finally opening soon in Capitol Hill. Head brewer Nick Crandall plans to create 16 rotating beers for in-house pouring only, and because good music helps create good beer, they are partnering with KEXP for their launch party on August 17.

Announcements

Vendemmia

Brian Clevenger announced yet another expansion of his Italian empire, which includes Vendemmia and Raccolto. The yet-to-be-named new space in Eastlake won’t be anything crazy different, but will have more affordable prices.

Floodland Brewing

Floodland Brewing announced their new bottle club this past week. By the end of the year, members can pay $200 for a year’s membership and get ten 750ml bottles of beer, a couple glasses, and access to limited releases and private tasting tours at the Stone Way space.

Salt and Straw

Portland native Salt and Straw announced a second location this week, and according to their Facebook, Ballard is the lucky neighborhood to house them. This location and Capitol Hill’s both have a winter opening date, so in agreement with their post, it will be a very sweet new year.

Tentenyu

Ramen chain Tentenyu has announced it’s Capitol Hill opening date: July 28th. The Japanese chain currently only has two other locations in the US, both of which are in California, according to Seattle Eater.

Collabs

Canlis

Sean Gray of Momofuku Ko will join Canlis chef David Chang on July 25 for a one-night-only collaboration. Tickets just went on sale. They also promptly sold out.

Shift Change

Trellis

The Heatherman Hotel just named Benjamin Closson as the new executive chef of Trellis. The chef who has more than 20 years experience in the industry, will oversee the hotels culinary and catering operations.