  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Women’s Fashion

Flower In Bloom

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

This Seattle Pacific University student is taking the local music scene by storm and redefining personal style along the way.

By Nicole Erickson 7/14/2017 at 3:35pm

Zz l irnzyt

Image: Abby Coughlin

Besides her trademark curls, the first thing you notice about Zahara (full name Zahara Williams) is a collection of tattoos. Cascading down her arm you'll notice that many of the larger inked pieces are flowers. Her name means flower, explains Zahara, which makes the floral theme so fitting, like the title of her first EP Efflorescence, meaning "flower in bloom." Growth is a key element to the season of life she's in, not just through the success she's achieved since releasing her EP this November, but through the transformation she's seen in her style—and in herself.

At 22, her success is impressive for someone who only entered the music scene this past fall, yet it's no surprise. Zahara, whose roots are in Seattle, started singing in church at the age of seven. Since then, she's had a variety of notable accomplishments, including being scouted by the Voice, and winning a talent show at Seattle Pacific University, where she attends school. 

Efflorescence—produced by Luna God and recorded in Frank Ocean's studio in LA (super casual)—has drawn an overwhelmingly positive response to Zahara's R&B style and soulful vocals. Her lyrics feature themes of heartbreak, growth, and renewal; when a boyfriend broke up with her over text, she wrote crowdpleaser “Sly” in response. Another song, "Rabbit Hole," tells a story of Zahara's struggle with anxiety. Her desire is to use music to help others, through lyrics that remind others that they're not alone. And neither is she. Zahara recalls a surreal moment at Upstream Music Festival, when the packed room of fans started singing her lyrics along with her. "It's one thing to have people you know support you, but an entirely different feeling when complete strangers know and love your music," says the singer.

Now, let's talk style.

Sneakers and crop tops. Culottes and oversized hoop earrings. Big, curly locks and tattoos. This is her signature style on stage. Taking cues from athleisure brands like Ivy Park, Zahara is all about comfort. Vans with the laces wrapped around her ankle are another skate style–inspired shoe choice she often wears; it's one of the small details that people will always point out when she performs. While the core of Zahara’s style remains the same, it does vary, especially at festivals. At Sasquatch! she experimented with pops of color, like a hot pink tank top and a neon orange cardigan from Zara, a departure from her otherwise black, white, and grey closet. Speaking of the annual Gorge music fest, Zahara's first time performing at Sasquatch! included singing the national anthem and opening for the Shins—and meeting Chance the Rapper, whose entire team applauded her performance. You don't forget the moment Chance tells you that you did a good job.

With her second album currently in the works, Zahara's style evolution and blossoming musical career is just getting started.

Filed under
Singer, Upstream Music Fest, Sasquatch, Seattle Artist, Zahara
Show Comments

Related Content

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Hot Take

Panels That Should Probably Exist at Upstream Music Fest and Summit

04/20/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Reveals Its Debut Lineup

02/23/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

11:42am By Amber Wright

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

07/12/2017 By Amber Wright

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

07/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

07/12/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Tim Eyman Awkwardly Gets Involved in Seattle's Mayoral Race

2:37pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Bob Hasegawa

10:39am By Hayat Norimine

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Labor Groups Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Flower In Bloom

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

3:35pm By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe