  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture & Design

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

Dome sweet dome.

Photography by James Ross Gardner 7/14/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

b7a7390 y8ns1j

Rich Batcheller’s geodesic dome takes just two hours to assemble. Inside: 10 feet of headroom and an 18-foot diameter of dwelling space.

Image: Courtesy Sam McJunkin

Rich Batcheller dreamed of building one since he was a kid. Hexagons upon pentagons upon trapezoids, compressed to form a dome. A design engineer—the Nike expat founded Blackmouth Design on Bainbridge Island—Batcheller returned to that dream as an adult. He believes his geodesic dome, pictured here at Fay Bainbridge Park, is a model for low-impact, temporary housing for the homeless, and he plans on presenting his idea to the City of Seattle. Shortly after he and his team constructed the dome, Batcheller, his wife, two kids, and another family of four—plus a greyhound—spent the night inside, on hammocks, for a test run. The experience surprised even Batcheller, who’s convinced that being without a permanent home doesn’t mean you should have to kiss spacious shelter and comfort goodbye.

Filed under
Street View, Architecture, Homelessness
Show Comments

Related Content

Fleet View

The USS 'Turner Joy' Visits Seattle

06/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Street View

How Capitol Hill's Pac-Man Park Came to Be

03/20/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

11:42am By Amber Wright

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

07/12/2017 By Amber Wright

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

07/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

07/12/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Tim Eyman Awkwardly Gets Involved in Seattle's Mayoral Race

2:37pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Bob Hasegawa

10:39am By Hayat Norimine

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

8:00am By Darren Davis

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Labor Groups Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Flower In Bloom

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

3:35pm By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

8:00am Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe