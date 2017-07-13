  1. Arts & Culture
The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

Take in a Jane Austen musical, queue up for food trucks at the Seattle Street Food Festival, and campout with 'The Hunger.'

By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer 7/13/2017 at 1:09pm

Seattlefoodfestival 60 hrelyq

Grub all day long at the Seattle Street Food Festival.

Image: Matthew Sumi

July 12–Aug 22
Persuasion
Persuasion, Jane Austen’s posthumously published final novel, deals heavily in what her characters feel but don’t express. Taproot’s new musical adaptation takes the inner monologue of these characters and translates it to song, giving them the space to project those emotions on stage in a way a film adaptation cannot. Expect the pomp of a period chamber orchestra with the power of Broadway-style music, all steeped in the concentrated pain over the One Who Got Away. Taproot Theatre, $15–$47

Thu, July 13
Blondie and Garbage
Shirley Manson of Garbage may have never risen to fame in the ’90s if it weren’t for Debbie Harry’s trailblazing in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Now the two female-fronted bands have joined forces for the Rage and Rapture tour, which stops in Woodinville, perhaps because the wine at KeyArena is nothing to sing about. Chateau Ste. Michelle, $49.50–$89.50

July 15
Campout Cinema: 'The Hunger'
MoPop brings outdoor cinema inside to the air-conditioned environs of the Sky Church, this time with Tony Scott’s star-studded feature debut: the 1983 erotic horror flick, The Hunger, starring Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, and Susan Sarandon in a vampiristic love triangle. No matter. Come for David Bowie: Starman, stay for the cult flick; movie tickets include admission to a mixed-media exhibit about the beloved and dearly missed pop cultural icon. MoPop, $14

July 15–16
Seattle Street Food Festival
Boasting over 150 food vendors and two beer gardens, the 5th Annual Seattle Street Food Festival is a foodie’s paradise. Munch on barbecue, cool down with ice cream, and stroll through Urban Craft Uprising’s marketplace to pick up anything from handmade soaps to artisan jewelry. The grubbing doesn’t stop when the sun goes—food stalls stay open until 10pm on Saturday as part of the Emerald City Night Market. 217 9th Ave N, Free

July 15–16
Dragon Fest
Celebrate the cultures behind one of Seattle’s most diverse neighborhoods at this year’s Dragon Fest. Take in some dynamic open-air entertainment, from Dragon dances and martial arts demonstrations to Korean drumming and Bollywoodesque Bhangra performances, all while sampling the wares of over 40 vendors serving $3 bites. In a city full of food festivals and outdoor events, this is the one that’s unmissable. Chinatown-International District, Free 

Weekend
