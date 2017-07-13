  1. Style & Shopping
Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village This Weekend

Celebrate Pottery Barn's grand opening at University Village this weekend with sips, treats, and fun events in store.

By Nicole Erickson 7/13/2017 at 1:10pm

Pottery barn l33b5k

Image: Pottery Barn

This weekend, University Village is getting another new store. Well, sort of. Pottery Barn has remodeled and revamped their design. And now, the temple of home decor is celebrating their grand opening with a series of events held at their University Village location. The new 16,818 square-foot store features a reimagined store layoutand new services such as wedding registry experts, in-home design services, and more. What makes this store really unique is it's Pacific Northwest–inspired design, including reclaimed wood accents that were sourced from a century-old Washington timber mill. The craftsmanship and design is apparent in the interior as well as the store's products, including the unveiling of Pottery Barn's fall 2017 collection. 

In addition to shopping their new collection, on July 14, enjoy a series of celebratory events: exclusive discounts, gifts with purchase, food and drink from Herban Feast, and other goodies like a complimentary do-it-yourself bouquet bar by Floratherapie. Along with the celebration, Pottery Barn will also be featuring it's new aesthetic perspective, Artisanal Vintagebridging the gap between industrial style with romantic elements. The new look creates an atmosphere that is as welcoming as it is visually pleasing, this grand opening celebration is definitely an event you won't want to skip this weekend.

Fall 2017, Celebration, Grand Opening, University Village, Pottery Barn
Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

