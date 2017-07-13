Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village This Weekend

This weekend, University Village is getting another new store. Well, sort of. Pottery Barn has remodeled and revamped their design. And now, the temple of home decor is celebrating their grand opening with a series of events held at their University Village location. The new 16,818 square-foot store features a reimagined store layout, and new services such as wedding registry experts, in-home design services, and more. What makes this store really unique is it's Pacific Northwest–inspired design, including reclaimed wood accents that were sourced from a century-old Washington timber mill. The craftsmanship and design is apparent in the interior as well as the store's products, including the unveiling of Pottery Barn's fall 2017 collection.

In addition to shopping their new collection, on July 14, enjoy a series of celebratory events: exclusive discounts, gifts with purchase, food and drink from Herban Feast, and other goodies like a complimentary do-it-yourself bouquet bar by Floratherapie. Along with the celebration, Pottery Barn will also be featuring it's new aesthetic perspective, Artisanal Vintage, bridging the gap between industrial style with romantic elements. The new look creates an atmosphere that is as welcoming as it is visually pleasing, this grand opening celebration is definitely an event you won't want to skip this weekend.