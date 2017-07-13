Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

As fights over national health care simmer in DC, one local state senator is pushing for a radical old idea: insuring every Washingtonian.

By James Ross Gardner 7/13/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

031 seattlemet 0716 z55yzc

View image in a new window

Filed under
Explainer, Politcs, Health Care
Show Comments

Related Content

That Washington

Washington State's Congressional GOP Respond to Their Votes on Health Care

05/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Mayoral Candidates, GOP Health Care, and James Comey

05/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Explainer

Demise of the Seattle Traffic Jam?

06/12/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

How to Make Sense of King County's New Restaurant Health Ratings

01/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

07/12/2017 By Amber Wright

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

07/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

07/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Collabs

The Chef at David Chang's Momofuku Ko Is Coming to Cook at Canlis

07/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Brian Clevenger Will Expand His Italian Realm to Eastlake

07/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

07/12/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

News & City Life

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Mayor's Race 2017

Labor Groups Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Survivor's Highlights and Cringeworthy Moments

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Swimming Against the Current

Seattle's New Seawall Uses Technology That Could Rescue Salmon

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jessyn Farrell

07/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Power Lines

The Shooting of Charleena Lyles and the Return of the Police Accountability Conversation

07/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe