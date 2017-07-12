Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

Iron Bartender competition means Manhattans and more at Serafina. Image: Colin Bishop

Thu, July 13

Free Fry Day at Li'l Woody's

No matter that this falls on Thursday instead of Friday; free fries are free fries, baby. For the third year in a row, head to any three Li'l Woody's (Capitol Hill, Ballard, and South Lake Union) for an order of fries on the house when you get a burger or shake; offer's on all day long. There's just something about a nice spud, especially those grown by farmer Randy Mullen in Pasco, Washington, where owner Marcus Lalario recently visited and chronicled his trip in video form.

Fri, July 14

Bastille Day

Toast to la révolution at these 11 restaurants, where no doubt Emmanuel Macron himself would blind taste you under the table.

Sat, July 15 & Sun, July 16

Dragon Fest

The International District's annual cultural festival full of food and fun times is back. Celebrate the cultures behind one of Seattle’s most diverse neighborhoods at this year’s Dragon Fest. Take in some dynamic open-air entertainment, from Dragon dances and martial arts demonstrations to Korean drumming and Bollywood-esque Bhangra performances, all while sampling the wares of over 40 vendors serving $3 bites. In a city full of food festivals and outdoor events, this is the one that’s unmissable.

Sun, July 16

Serafina Celebrates 26 Years at Its 7th Annual Garden Party

A huge bucket filled with bottles of rosé. Glorious patio seating. An oyster bar. Paella. Live music. These are the makings of a solid garden party, so see yourself to Eastlake's Serafina's where all this and more will go down this weekend beginning at 1. No fee to get in, but do call the restaurant to reserve your spot. Get in by 2 and you'll catch Iron Bartender, a contest between five barkeeps mixing, shaking, and stirring their way to glory.

Sun, July 16

National Ice Cream Day

Honestly, every day should be ice cream day but if we're going to make things calendar-official... Cupcake Royale will be celebrating with $2 scoops of their dairy delights all day. Plus, pints will be buy one, get one in West Seattle and Madrona locations. Meanwhile, check out Seattle Met's lineup of The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017.

Sun, July 16

Breaks and Eggs at the Rhino Room

Billed as "a little brunchy, a little funky," this Sunday buffet is happening at the Rhino Room on Capitol Hill. Drink mimosas, dance, and pile that plate with stacks on stacks of pancakes or crispy chicken and waffles. The podcasting trio behind Hella Black Hella Seattle will be the dynamic daytime MCs. Tickets are $25.

Sun, July 16

Sunday Funday at Art of the Table

While fun is had in the entirety of this recently relocated Fremont restaurant, the bar, Under the Table, is where it's at: from 5 until close, a special menu with $2 off house cocktails, $7–$8 wine by the glass, and Art of the Table caliber bar bites, all under $10. Oh, and you can catch this every Sunday.

Reservation Alert: Manolin x the London Plane Dinner

On Monday, August 7, Pioneer Square meets Fremont meets the Puget Sound. This mashup dinner brings Manolin's Alex Barkley to the London Plane for a night dubbed Young Chefs Explore the Sea and the Rhythm. Translation: get ready for a Seattle summer seafood funkdown, inspired the Sound and sunny days. Dinner is $85 per person with an optional beverage pairing for $35. Call 206-624-1374 for reservations.