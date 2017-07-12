  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

La Fête nationale. Le 14 juillet. Bastille Day. No matter what you call it, these 11 restaurants have you covered this Friday.

By Amber Wright 7/12/2017 at 9:00am

Bastille day 2017 web jsbube

Image: Bastille Café & Bar / designed by Shogo Ota

Bastille Cafe

Storm this cafe for a celebration worthy of its namesake. From 3 until close, bartenders will be mixing French-inspired cocktails, head chef Jason Stoneburner will have a pig roasting outside, and there will be fresh-shucked oysters. All the while, live music starts at 3:30 and the burlesque show starts at 9.

Cafe Campagne

A party for the revolutionaries, burlesque and street performers will take over Post Alley. Starting at 4:30, this cafe will have street food, beer, wine, and oysters in celebration of the French Revolution. 

Le Pichet

Fête du Quatorze Juillet at this cafe will be welcomed by live music and a special menu of Parisian street food. La Foule will perform at 7 and the Django Matics at 10. 

Luc

This year, Luc’s annual Bastille Day Celebration will be a buffet cookout with chef Thierry Rautureau on the grill. An event for the whole family, Rouge will be providing live music and tickets are available online through Evite.

Red Cow

Throughout the night, chef Thomas Sheehan is serving up tradition French cuisines–think trout amandine, frog legs, and foie gras. Happy hour wine, and cocktails worthy of a revolution will be poured all night.

RN74

This downtown bar has a two options for celebrating la Fête nationale. General admission ($45) gets you into the bar for French-inspired hors d’oeuvres, a special chef station, cocktails, and French wine. They are also offering a three-course meal fit for Emmanuel Macron, complete with French wine pairings ($125). Entertainment includes burlesque dancers and a photo booth.

Violà Bistrot

Celebrating Fete de la Bastille, this bistro is scratching their usual menu for a three-course event. For the main entree you can choose from brochettes de boeuf au pistou (grilled beef brochettes with bacon, mixed vegetables), bouillabaisse (Provençal fish stew) or turbot a la vanille (filet, shrimps, vanilla beurre bland sauce and cauliflower puree).

Maximilien

Straying from their regular menu for the night, Maximilien will serve a three-course meal including a campagne and rabbit paté, sole filet stuffed with smoked salmon, and a warm apricot tart. Bonnie Birch, who performed at Carnegie Hall at just 19 years old will perform from 5 to 9 while happy hour goes until 7. 

Bottlehouse Cafe

From 5 to 8, there will be a curated French du vin tasting paired with Parisian street food out on the patio. Live music will sound off all night with Tsunami Piñata at the mic.

Marée Bistro and Bar

This bistro is pouring some of France's best with rosé from Provence and French-inspired cocktails. Also to celebrate la Fête nationale, chef Andy Dekle will have a few surprises in store while also serving rabbit, cheese heads, and tartines. 

L'Oursin

Off with their heads! Literally. This cafe is serving up beef tongue, fried halibut cheeks, headcheese, and braised pork cheeks in celebration of this French Revolution battle. The patio will be open and French music playing all night.

