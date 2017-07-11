  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

“I’m like the problem child, stirring everything up.”

By Jessica Voelker 7/11/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Sm david shields1501 flat high acen9v

David Shields photographed at the House Studios in Queen Anne on May 22, 2017.

Image: Brandon Hill

It’s not that David Shields hates novels—he just thinks the traditional ones are irrelevant to contemporary life. Author of 20 books, Shields garnered notoriety for 2010’s Reality Hunger: A Manifesto, in which he rejects traditional literary genres—the novel, in particular—in favor of artistic collaboration and a “collage” approach. The professor’s own collaborations include 2015’s I Think You’re Totally Wrong: A Quarrel, coauthored by intellectual sparring partner and former student Caleb Powell. The two followed up with a road trip film by same name, directed by actor James Franco—yes, that James Franco—another onetime pupil. Then, earlier this year, Shields debuted Other People: Takes and Mistakes, an essay collection concerned with how humans try, and so often fail, to connect. An acerbic gadfly in the movie, Shields comes off as gentle and vulnerable in the book of essays. But then, such contradictions seem integral to the Shields experience—were he easier to define, he’d probably be far less fascinating. —Jessica Voelker 

The saving grace of human existence is self-consciousness, to be aware that we’re not just bears in the woods who attack fish.

Emotional nakedness is my mantra. I love actors and stand-up comedians and writers who are weirdly without vanity. And nothing drives me crazier than a writer who is morally vain or an actor who is physically vain.

I’m an expert on acting now, having been in one movie.

Not that I’m so comfortable on camera, but just because I’ve been teaching for a while, I become a bit of a ham or something in the movie. I’m like the problem child, stirring everything up. I’m almost talking over the movie into the film editor’s booth.

I became a writer of nonfiction and then this kind of weird genre--troubling work, genre-blurring work. I think that Seattle, in a strange way, encouraged me to be that writer.

You’re just supposed to live in Brooklyn if you’re a writer. Or you’re in LA and you’re part of the film industry. I don’t know, I guess I’m probably ambivalent about every place, so I’m ambivalent about living in Seattle.

I think there’s something that’s very deep in me that’s like: “I’m going to shout because you’ve got to hear me across 3,000 miles.”

That’s kind of a corny metaphor.

I grew up in a super politically engaged family. Seattle’s politics are very much the politics that I grew up with, toward which I’m very sympathetic but also skeptical.

I yield to no one in my hatred and fear of Donald Trump. But the ways in which everyone is virtual-singing their own Trump hatred is not useful. It’s a kind of competition to see who can assume a higher moral ladder. And not in any way that’s interesting.

I’ve been here 29 years teaching at UW. I must like it pretty well.

My role as [James Franco]’s former teacher and occasional collaborator is to say, “Come on, you can go beyond this.” He’s a smart fella who could’ve been a capital A actor—Ryan Gosling or someone like that. And then, for whatever reason, that just broke apart for him. That reminds me, as I told him, of my own path 20 years ago, when I got bored with the novel. In our mid- to late 30s, the form that we had inhabited went dead on us.

I get a lot of pushback from conventional novelists in their 30s and 40s who, I think, cartoonize my position as only saying the novel is dead per se. It’s not what [Reality Hunger] is really arguing. It’s saying that kind of realistic, conventional, lineal, traditional novel, what does that possibly have to do with how we live?

I’m a useful scapegoat for people who know how dead the conventional novel is. They go: “Well, let’s harangue David Shields rather than wrestle with the real question.”

If we disagree, that’s okay. Let the future decide who is the more exciting writer, Arnold Bennett or Virginia Woolf? She broke apart the form, he kept the form the way it was. Is anybody reading Arnold Bennett? No one even knows who he is. Do we all worship Virginia Woolf? Yes, because she pushed the form forward.

I turned 60 recently, not that 60’s so old. But the tone of Other People, to me, is slightly accommodating. You know that Dennis Leary line, “Life sucks, get a fucking helmet?” It’s something like that.

It’s like: Here’s life. It’s tragic, but we do our best to live with it.

Filed under
Quote Unquote, David Shields
Show Comments

Related Content

Quote Unquote

Molly Wizenberg Is an Open Book

04/18/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Is a Master Strategist

05/15/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Our Fellow Americans, In Their Own Words

01/19/2017 By Matthew Halverson

Quote Unquote

Inderpal Singh Is on a Nationwide Mission to Demystify Sikhism

11/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Eat & Drink

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

12:50pm By Rosin Saez

Collabs

The Chef at David Chang's Momofuku Ko Is Coming to Cook at Canlis

11:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Brian Clevenger Will Expand His Italian Realm to Eastlake

9:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Restaurant Review

Review: Copal, the Beautiful, Wood-Fired Taqueria In Bar Sajor's Old Space

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jessyn Farrell

9:32am By Hayat Norimine

Power Lines

The Shooting of Charleena Lyles and the Return of the Police Accountability Conversation

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jenny Durkan

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: City Income Tax, McCleary, and Trumpcare Town Halls

07/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe