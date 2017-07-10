  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When: July 10–16

An Australian bridal show, a designer sale at Dress For Success, and a brunch with a side of natural beauty.

By Nicole Erickson 7/10/2017 at 10:00am

19399626 1933553033586248 6550716787788990265 n f21btb

Image: Nektaria

July 13–15
Dress for Success Summer Clothing Sale
The future is female. Dress for Success is an organization dedicated to empowering women to become financially independent. The nonprofit provides interview attire and a support system for women going through the hiring process. And one easy way to support this organization is to go shopping. Dress for Success is hosting their summer clothing sale, which features new and gently-used designer items at extremely low prices. All of the proceeds will go to Dress for Success. Score some amazing deals and empower other women to achieve their full potential. 

July 14–16
Nektaria Bridal Trunk Show
Just north of Seattle, Nadia S Evening hosts this bridal trunk show at their Edmonds boutique this weekend. Brides-to-be will be able to view the entire collection, as well as have the opportunity to design their own dress with the brand's head designer. The Australian brand features delicately breathtaking designs and modern twists on the traditional bridal gown. Nektaria will be flying in from Australia to style brides and begin the design process for custom wedding gowns. This is definitely a bridal event you'll want to book in advance in order to ensure your spot at this couture event.

Sat, July 15
Natural Beauty Workshop and Brunch
Seattle summers are the perfect time to flaunt your natural beauty. It's also a great time for brunch. Sweetgrass Food Company is dedicating a day to taking care of your body, inside and out. Enjoy a delicious and nutritious brunch from Sweetgrass while attending a workshop teaching you how to beautify the outside of your body. Learn more about how to serve your skin this summer and create an all natural, essential oil–infused sugar scrub. You'll leave the workshop with a satisfied stomach, a jar of your homemade sugar scrub, plus a new knowledge of how to treat your skin and let your natural beauty shine.

Sun, July 16
The Multidimensional Face: Highlighting and Contouring Class
Contouring isn't just for the Kardashians. This class will teach you how to contour and highlight your cheekbones to dazzling perfection. The first-ever class will be taught by Alyxx, creator of the beauty brand FiftyLashesPro. This hands-on class takes place at Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology, so you know it's legit. For an added bonus, each participant will leave with a swag bag full of goodies, along with chiseled cheekbones to take your selfies to the next level.   

