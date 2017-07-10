Bang For Your Buck
Cheap Week: July 10–16
Get the most out of summer in West Seattle, bounce through an inflatable art exhibit, and celebrate the Vera Project's sweet sixteen.
Tue, July 11
Palm, So Pitted, Palberta
Expect a night that exposes the experimental margins of punk, electronic, and rock genres (or a night that questions the validity of genre categorizations all together). On tour for its latest release Shadow Expert, Palm perfects a calculated but not overly contrived “math rock” sound. Accompanying Palm’s warped music are the equally strange soft-slash-edgy rhythmic juxtapositions of Palberta, and Sub Pop’s own punk-redefining trio So Pitted. The Crocodile Back Bar, $13
Thu, July 13
Sick Womxn Show
It isn’t cool to be sick, especially with “affordable healthcare” under attack. Sick Womxn is a night of performance in the name of healthcare justice, including Portland’s Latin-pop inspired group Y La Bamba, sweet indie-pop by Ings, an appearance by Seattle-based poet Tara Hardy, and the debut of Kaeley Pruitt-Hamm’s new EP, Hi From Pillows. Fremont Abbey, $10
Thu, July 13
Blow Up
Inflatable toys transform into interactive art in Blow Up. In this explosive exhibit curated by multimedia press Mount Analogue, artists Amanda James Parker, Peter Dodds, Guy Merrill, and the Seattle Design Nerds propel viewers into a large-scale inflatable wonderland. The Factory, Free
July 14–16
West Seattle Summer Fest
Nothing says “Seattle summertime” like a warm breeze from Alki beach, carnival food, a refreshing beer garden, and the shredding guitar of punk legends Thunderpussy. All of this can be found at the West Seattle Summer Fest, plus a Prince tribute by Purple Mane, a performance by local pop-punk sweetheart Lisa Prank, melodic pop duo Sisters, and the electro-psychedelic, hip-hop groove of SassyBlack. West Seattle Junction, Free
Sat, July 15
Vera’s Super Sweet 16
Celebrate the Seattle Center venue's coming-of-age birthday with cupcakes, food trucks, and music from 15 bands. The Vera Project party includes sets by dreamy vocalist Emma Lee Toyoda, Seattle’s coolest punks Casual Hex and Versing, and experimental electronic artist Lilac. The Vera Project, $5-20