Seattle Design Nerds tumble around the 2014 installation Creature. This week, the Nerds showcase a new explosive project at Blow Up. Image: Trevor Dykstra

Tue, July 11

Palm, So Pitted, Palberta

Expect a night that exposes the experimental margins of punk, electronic, and rock genres (or a night that questions the validity of genre categorizations all together). On tour for its latest release Shadow Expert, Palm perfects a calculated but not overly contrived “math rock” sound. Accompanying Palm’s warped music are the equally strange soft-slash-edgy rhythmic juxtapositions of Palberta, and Sub Pop’s own punk-redefining trio So Pitted. The Crocodile Back Bar, $13



Thu, July 13

Sick Womxn Show

It isn’t cool to be sick, especially with “affordable healthcare” under attack. Sick Womxn is a night of performance in the name of healthcare justice, including Portland’s Latin-pop inspired group Y La Bamba, sweet indie-pop by Ings, an appearance by Seattle-based poet Tara Hardy, and the debut of Kaeley Pruitt-Hamm’s new EP, Hi From Pillows. Fremont Abbey, $10



Thu, July 13

Blow Up

Inflatable toys transform into interactive art in Blow Up. In this explosive exhibit curated by multimedia press Mount Analogue, artists Amanda James Parker, Peter Dodds, Guy Merrill, and the Seattle Design Nerds propel viewers into a large-scale inflatable wonderland. The Factory, Free

July 14–16

West Seattle Summer Fest

Nothing says “Seattle summertime” like a warm breeze from Alki beach, carnival food, a refreshing beer garden, and the shredding guitar of punk legends Thunderpussy. All of this can be found at the West Seattle Summer Fest, plus a Prince tribute by Purple Mane, a performance by local pop-punk sweetheart Lisa Prank, melodic pop duo Sisters, and the electro-psychedelic, hip-hop groove of SassyBlack. West Seattle Junction, Free



Sat, July 15

Vera’s Super Sweet 16

Celebrate the Seattle Center venue's coming-of-age birthday with cupcakes, food trucks, and music from 15 bands. The Vera Project party includes sets by dreamy vocalist Emma Lee Toyoda, Seattle’s coolest punks Casual Hex and Versing, and experimental electronic artist Lilac. The Vera Project, $5-20