This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers in the Central District and Satay in Phinney Ridge

The Olympia-bred coffee company will soon land in West Seattle. Image: Facebook/Olympia Roasting Coffee Co.

Coming Soon

Olympia Coffee

Sprudge has the scoop on Olympia Coffee Roasting Company: It's setting down roots in West Seattle; they just signed their lease for a bright spot on California Avenue. Expect doors to open by October 1.

Aelder

The people who brought us Hogstone’s Wood Oven is opening a new spin-off of the Orca’s Island favorite on July 7, says Eater Seattle. While Hogstone is a little more laid back, expect Aelder to have a more established menu that comes in three-, seven-, or 12-course meals.

Happy Grillmore

Kryse Martin-McGill and her husband Darren McGill are opening a brick-and-mortar of Happy Grillmore, their Portland-born food cart that originally moved to Seattle in 2012. In addition to the award-winning burgers, they will have milkshakes made from the Central District Ice Cream Company–also a creation from the McGills.

Mr. Darcy's

Clever Bottle's relocation has made room for Mr Darcy's to move in. Expect some original cocktails made with fresh, Pike Place Market produce, like a spiced blackberry julep and simple snacks like charcuterie, cheese plates, and salads.

Openings

Satay Bar

Self-described as Southeast Asian with a Thai twist, Satay Bar is now open is Greenwood, reports Phinneywood.com.

Amazon

The tests for AmazonFresh Pickup must be going well because as of last Thursday, it’s open to Prime members as well: order your groceries online, and two hours later drive up to the store and your groceries will be hand delivered to your car. Can it get any easier? The Seattle Times' Bethany Jean Clement thinks the "brand-new, very weird" service probably can, yes.

Meal Time

Cafe Hitchcock

In case you couldn’t get enough of this cafe, they are now open for dinner on Saturdays, 5–9pm with happy hour starting nice and early at 3pm.