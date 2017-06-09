  1. News & City Life
Fleet View

The USS 'Turner Joy' Visits Seattle

An important piece of American military history is hanging out in Lake Union.

By Allecia Vermillion 6/9/2017 Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Tj drydock edit 6 bjnphw

Image: Courtesy Jeremy Gonzalez

The USS Turner Joy, all 418 feet of it, is one of the longest ships to traverse the Ballard Locks. But presumably its recent trip from Bremerton was nowhere near as harrowing as the Seattle-built naval destroyer’s momentous patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin in August 1964, the incident that entered the U.S. in the Vietnam War. The ship was decommissioned in 1982; its recent journey to Lake Union for dry dock repairs left Bremerton temporarily without the floating naval monument (and classic field trip destination). This month’s Fourth of July fireworks over the Turner Joy’s temporary Lake Union home recall our original fight for freedom—and the complicated struggle we’ve waged in its name ever since.

