  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Fun With Listicles

Where to Eat in Chinatown–International District

Here, 11 of our favorites, from hot pots to honey toast.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/8/2017 at 9:00am

Dongthap ohvwvw

Dong Thap: Not just beautiful noodles.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Dong Thap

A rare place that makes its own fresh rice noodles—a four-day ordeal of soaking, grinding, waiting, and extruding—for vermicelli bowls, pho, and other noodle soups like the fragrant, seafood-rich hu tieu. Dong Thap’s pure-tasting broths are too light for some, perhaps; there’s always hoisin and sriracha. But oh man. Those noodles. The difference is apparent almost down to a molecular level. (Noodles are also sold by the pound to take home.)

GoPoké

A family-owned poke shop that makes an incredibly dead-on version of Hawaii’s raw fish salad, mixed in batches, so it’s lightly marinated. But don’t sleep on the frosty pineapple Dole Whip (yep, the same stuff people line up for at Disneyland) topped with the salty dried plum powder known as li hing mui, an Aloha state obsession.

Boiling Point

This Taiwanese hot-pot chainlet brings a bevy of soups, both spicy and non, to the hungry masses lined up out the door. Sink-sized bowls arrive tableside, bubbling and brimming with such things as pork meatballs, fish cake, enoki mushrooms, sliced beef, or fermented tofu. No matter your chosen spice level, take comfort in the complimentary iced tea that comes with each boiling lunch. 

Huong Binh

This storefront treasure isn’t fancy, but it is revered among Vietnamese for serving unheralded specialties from around the old royal capital of Huê, the epicenter of Vietnamese cuisine. And it’s stayed focused for two decades on turning out some of the very best Vietnamese food in town, using impeccably fresh ingredients, for no more than $10. Of particular note are soups, especially thâp câ’m, a clear pork broth with egg or glass noodles, a full brace of squid, shrimp, sliced pork, and quail eggs; and (weekdays only) mî vit tiêm, a rich star-anise-teased duck and vegetable broth with egg noodles and black mushrooms and a braised quarter bird. Great sweets and candies.

Jade Garden

No frills and insanely popular, Jade Garden is one of the best of the city's lot of dim-sum-by-the-cart options, running 40-minute lines most weekends. The reason? A huge selection, from standards like fluffy barbecue pork buns and uncommonly flavorful pan-fried daikon radish cakes to exotics like chicken feet, arriving steaming hot where hot is warranted. (Arrive before 10:30am and you won’t wait.)

Maneki

The crowd at this International District restaurant and bar often skews young, but in fact, it does not get more old-school in Seattle than the century-old Maneki, a homey haunt of homely delights kept in line—and lines—by a couple of no-nonsense aunties and traditional Japanese cooks. Regulars know to look to the whiteboard for exceptional daily specials, which may include monkfish liver in season, either braised or sliced cold over shredded daikon with ponzu sauce. Yep, there’s a sushi bar, but Maneki shines brighter for its bar snacks and home-style entree combos.

Thai Curry Simple

The Thai couple who run this crammed lunch joint near the corner of Fifth and Jackson discovered the secret to success in their New York restaurants: Use curries made in Thailand, with native lemongrass and galangal, from Grandma’s own recipes. The distinction is evident, particularly in the green curry, which you can augment with crazy-fiery hot sauce (one is labeled “No Kidding”), only if you’re, well, not kidding. Frugal lunch-goers pack the joint, digging the $5 lunches and sweating out their eye sockets. For dessert try roti, the panfried flatbread of Thai street culture, drizzled with condensed milk and lavished with whatever sweet toppings are listed on the wall-size chalkboards. 

Tsukushinbo

The history of a transplanted culture is still evocatively fragrant in International District spots like the homespun Tsukushinbo. While sushi’s solid here—fish expertly sliced, rice perfectly seasoned, prices an unfailing bargain—the home-style Japanese fare is the reason to go. Chicken gizzard kushiyaki, rice vinegar–marinated smelt, whole grilled squid. Salty-sweet mozuku seaweed salad. Hearty bowls of curry rice. Crunchy fried pork cutlet with piquant sauce. Light, lacy golden fingers of tempura. And yes, the hand-lettered signboard is worth learning Japanese for. The interior hasn’t changed since Soichiro Honda invented the motorcycle. Beware the odd hours; don’t expect instant service.

Phnom Penh

This spacious noodle house has been serving up Cambodian food since 1986. And no wonder—steamy, hot bowls of egg or rice noodles come served in a pristine, savory broth topped with everything from sliced pork to prawns to roasted duck. Beyond noodle soups, dishes like mee katang, curries, salted fish, lemongrass beef, tamarind sour soups all nod to the intermingled cuisines of southeast Asia.

HardWok Cafe

Come for the classic beef noodle soup, stay for the half-foot-tall honey toast: thick bread hollowed out and filled with its own sweet toast, ice cream, and topped with fruit, cookies, and chocolate. Pun be damned, this Taiwanese spot off 12th Avenue may just be your new jam. 

Crawfish King

Like its seafood boil brethren, crab, clam, mussels, and crawfish come with potatoes, corn, and sausage all splayed upon the tabletop, where things can get wonderfully messy—don't worry, they give you gloves and a bib. But here, its Vietnamese–New Orleans roots take hold offering a range of spice options, such as Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, or the Big Easy house special, which is a combination of them all.

Save

Filed under
Asian Food, Listicles
Show Comments
In this Article

Crawfish King

$$ Seafood, Southern/Creole/Cajun, Vietnamese 725 S Lane St

Like its seafood boil brethren, crab, clam, mussels, and crawfish come with potatoes, corn, and sausage all splayed upon the tabletop for your handheld dinin...

HardWok Cafe

$$ Chinese Multiple Locations

Come for the classic beef noodle soup, stay for the half-foot-tall honey toast: thick bread hollowed out and filled with its own sweet toast, ice cream, and ...

Editor’s Pick

Phnom Penh Noodle House

$$ Cambodian 660 S King St.

This spacious noodle house has been serving up Cambodian food since 1986. And no wonder—steamy, hot bowls of egg or rice noodles come served in a pristine, s...

Editor’s Pick

Tsukushinbo

$$ Japanese 515 S Main St

The history of a transplanted culture is still evocatively fragrant in International District spots like the homespun Tsukushinbo. While sushi’s solid here—f...

Editor’s Pick

Thai Curry Simple

$ Thai 406 Fifth Ave S

The Thai couple who run this crammed lunch joint near the corner of Fifth and Jackson discovered the secret to success in their New York restaurants: Use cur...

Editor’s Pick

Maneki

$ Japanese 304 Sixth Ave S

The crowd at this International District restaurant and bar often skews young, but in fact, it does not get more old-school in Seattle than the century-old M...

Jade Garden

$ Chinese 424 Seventh Ave S

The decidedly frill-free and insanely popular Jade Garden is among the best of Seattle's dim-sum-from-a-cart options, running 40-minute lines most weekends. ...

Editor’s Pick

Huong Binh

$ Vietnamese 1207 S Jackson St

This storefront treasure isn’t fancy, but it is revered among Vietnamese for serving unheralded specialties from around the old royal capital of Huê, the epi...

Boiling Point

$$ Chinese Multiple Locations

This Taiwanese hot-pot chainlet brings a bevy of soups, both spicy and non, to the hungry masses lined up out the door. Sink-sized bowls arrive tableside, bu...

GoPoké

$$ Hawaiian 625 S King St

Chinatown–International District’s new family owned poke shop makes an incredibly fresh, pure-flavored version of Hawaii’s raw fish salad, mixed in batches, ...

Editor’s Pick

Dong Thap

$$ Vietnamese 303 12th Ave S

A rare place that makes its own fresh rice noodles—a four-day ordeal of soaking, grinding, waiting, and extruding—for vermicelli bowls, pho, and other noodle...

Related Content

Asian Dining

The Search for Zheng

01/29/2016 By Hsiao-Ching Chou

Eastern Exposure

The Influence of Asian Cuisines on Seattle Chefs Can't Be Overstated

01/29/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Mini-review

Fascinating Eats at Huiyona

06/16/2010 By Kathryn Robinson

Review

There Is Nothing Subtle About Dumplings of Fury

10/18/2016 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

#ComeyDay

Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

10:50am By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Eat in Chinatown–International District

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 7–13

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cheers

Where to Toast During Negroni Week

06/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

12:32pm By Seattle Met Staff

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

06/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

06/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

KeyArena

5 Questions Answered About the KeyArena Proposal

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Is Proposing Changes on Inspection Program for Rental Units

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Mandatory Affordable Housing Bill for International District Moves Toward Council Vote

06/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Members Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe