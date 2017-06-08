Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

Via Mioposto's Facebook page.

A few people have asked—on Twitter, and in the office halls—if Nosh would run a roundup of bars showing former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning.

And...I'd be all about this, if only I'd seen more places around Seattle making special plans. While bars in DC opened early for watch parties, the time difference meant Comey took his seat around 7am Pacific. Not exactly prime time for drink specials, but surely some coffee shop could have made hay with a #cofveve special or two? Hell, people in LA were doing Comey yoga and drinking mimosas.

However Mioposto, the quartet of neighborly all-day pizza spots, is all in on marking this morning's surreal testimony with a stiff shot of (Russian) vodka. Its locations will pour special $5 Comeykaze shot on offer all day long. And slow claps for whomever wrote up the menu description above.

Maybe we'll have more participation when the day comes for Mueller Time beer specials?