The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

Death Cab for Cutie and The Decemberists join forces for a good cause, comedian Michael Ian Black pays a visit to the Showbox, and the Pacific Northwest Ballet says goodbye to two of its finest.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/8/2017 at 12:32pm

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

Image: Alison Klein

Theater

June 8–July 2
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Feeling like you can never escape your teenage loserdom can lead to some rash decisions. In the musical adaptation of the 1997 movie Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, the titular going-nowhere pals decide to concoct a fake story about being the successful inventors of Post-it Notes (this was the pre-Wikipedia age) in order to impress their peers at a 10-year high school reunion. This world premiere production boasts a soundtrack squarely rooted in era-appropriate ’80s and ’90s pop and rock. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$71

June 9–July 1
The Legend of Georgia McBride
When a struggling Florida club attempts to drum up business with a drag show, Casey—the resident Elvis impersonator— suddenly finds himself out of a job. If only his skills as a singing performer in lavish sequined costumes had another outlet…oh wait. The tart comedy romp The Legend of Georgia McBride follows Casey’s transformation from a blue-suede-shoe wearing crooner to a lavish drag queen. Act Theatre, $20–$39

Comedy

Thu, June 8
Michael Ian Black
Cofounder of the sketch comedy group The State, member of the ensemble that brought you Wet Hot American Summer (and its inferior Netflix prequel), and oft featured in VH1s nostalgia-obsessed I Love The... series, Michael Ian Black has been doing the quietly irreverent thing for longer than his boyish face suggests. He visits Seattle, along with Monica Nevi, as part of the Shut Up and Comedy tour. Showbox, $25

Concerts

June 8–10
Pekka Kuusisto
Kuusisto made quite an impression on the international classical music stage back in 2016 with a barn burner of an appearance at BBC Proms. The Finnish native possesses a charisma not necessarily required to be a world-class violinist, but his gift for gab adds a bit of flair to performances. As for the music itself, Kuusisto will perform Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto alongside the Seattle Symphony. Benaroya Hall, $37–$122

Fri, June 9
Cascadia Resists
Indie darlings Death Cab for Cutie and time traveling Civil War-era funeral band The Decemberists join forces at the Paramount Theater for special charity show in support of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Both groups will play acoustic sets for Cascadia Resists, as the show has been billed, along with singer/songwriter Sera Cahoone. All proceeds from the charity show go directly to both organizations. Paramount Theatre, $51–$146

Dance

June 9–25
Seattle International Dance Festival
The 16-day celebration of all things dance features myriad performances and activities sure to interest fellow performers, general enthusiasts, or just the dance curious. Evening performances showcase dancers and full companies from around the world, while the festival's Spotlight Series curates performances based on a trio of topics: contemporary ballet, theme-oriented dance, and Seattle-based contemporary dance. Broadway Performance Hall, $18–$125

Sun, June 11
PNB Season Encore
The closing performance of every Pacific Northwest Ballet season is always a special occasion. But this one brings with it a particular bittersweetness. Carrie Imler and Batkhurel Bold—two of the longest-tenured principals at PNB—will give their final performances before retiring. Selections from the evening's lineup were chosen in part to celebrate these storied careers in what is sure to be a memorable sendoff. McCaw Hall$40–$210

