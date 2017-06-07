  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 7–13

This week, drink for a cause during Negroni Week, Dine with Pride for Pride Month, and take your pup to an al fresco dinner.

By Rosin Saez 6/7/2017 at 9:00am

Outlier food a9xlpa

Brunch with Pride at Outlier downtown.

Image: Courtesy of Dine with Pride

Wed, June 7
Elysian Pride Ale Release Party
Brewed in honor of Pride Month, GLITTERis Pride Ale is a raspberry-blackberry cream ale and evidently a beer with its own party from 5–8. Toast to Pride Month at Elysian, where a portion of beer sales with go directly to Seattle Pride. Or take it home in a growler, drink it on your couch while watching the latest season of House of Cards. You do you. 

Now thru June 11
Negroni Week: Drink for a Cause
Negroni Week is underway and from June 5–11, over 75 bars and restaurants are raising a glass to the bittersweet beverage and raising money for charities of their choosing. For those interested in drinking the cocktail less imbibed, here are a few places to do just that.

Now thru June 25
Dine with Pride
All month long, over 25 restaurants—Outlier, Belltown Brewing, Ravenleaf Public House, and Capitol Cider to name check a few—are offering $15, $25, and $35 specials as a nod to Pride Month. Eat, drink—hell, even brunch—with pride.

Thu–Sat, June 8–10
A Drink for Vera
If you’re having a drink this week, it may as well be in the spirit of charity. For three days, three local watering holes will host free events to raise money for the all ages music and arts venue, The Vera Project. First up: Linda’s Tavern will have live DJ sets, raffles, and drink specials on Thursday. Friday, the Redwood will be doing the same, plus live music. And Saturday, Saint John’s bookends the fundraising marathon. It all starts at 5. No tickets required, just a liver ready to do good.

Sat, June 10
Bone Appetit: A Popup Cafe
Pun aside, this sounds like something our canine-loving city could get behind. Humans and furry friends alike can partake in this cafe put on by K9 Natural with chef John Sundstrom of Lark. Head to the South Lake Union Discovery Lawn between 11 and 1:30 to get into some beer vinegar–glazed lamb ribs with papaya salad or rotisserie chicken. Meanwhile, at Bark (we see what they did there), Fido can chow down on a beef or lamb feast. Do you try to take your dog literally everywhere? Then go, be with your people. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.



