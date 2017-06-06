Where to Toast During Negroni Week

Tikified negroni made with rum and served in this glassware. Image: Rumba

The gem-hued drink hoisted by the likes of Ernest Hemingway, Anthony Bourdain, and many an Italian before dinner is having a moment. A week actually. Negroni Week is underway and from June 5–11, over 75 bars and restaurants are raising a glass to the bittersweet beverage and raising money for charities of their choosing. Each participating watering hole will have one or two negroni offerings, which at times may be more creative than the usual recipe of gin, vermouth, Campari (the aperitif bitter that started it all), and orange twist—though keeping things classic is never bad.

Still, for those interested in drinking the cocktail less imbibed, here are a few places to do so...

Two words: negroni creamsicles. Condensed milk ice cream interior with a negroni-flavored shell ($5).

One of the latest drinking dens to land in Belltown, this subterranean bar will have negroni slushy, otherwise known as a slushgroni, as well as a frozen negroni aka nefroni. Both are $9. Portmanteaus are free.

Three variations will be available all week, like one such negroni made with Jamaican rum, Campari, Cocchi Torino vermouth, and Tiki Bitters

Negroni two ways: freddo and semifreddo. Freddo would be your frozen negroni, while semifreddo is topped with rosé.

Here, sip on the Shortbread Negroni: shortbread-washed Beefeater Gin, strawberry Campari, and sweet vermouth, served ice cold with a twist.

L’espatriato: a springtime take on the Boulevardier, here made with bourbon, Campari, Antica Sweet Vermouth, Lillet Blanc, sparkling brut, orange, and mint ($12).

No, not a forested area, but a taproom down in SoDo, where Seattle Cider Company is having some fun with their new berry cider. Their play on the negroni infuses the aforementioned berry cider with rhubarb, juniper berries, orange peel, and gin botanicals.