Cheers

Where to Toast During Negroni Week

A drink so good it gets its own week.

By Rosin Saez 6/6/2017 at 10:45am

Rumba vjghhb

Tikified negroni made with rum and served in this glassware.

Image: Rumba

The gem-hued drink hoisted by the likes of Ernest Hemingway, Anthony Bourdain, and many an Italian before dinner is having a moment. A week actually. Negroni Week is underway and from June 5–11, over 75 bars and restaurants are raising a glass to the bittersweet beverage and raising money for charities of their choosing. Each participating watering hole will have one or two negroni offerings, which at times may be more creative than the usual recipe of gin, vermouth, Campari (the aperitif bitter that started it all), and orange twist—though keeping things classic is never bad.

Still, for those interested in drinking the cocktail less imbibed, here are a few places to do so...

Foreign National

Two words: negroni creamsicles. Condensed milk ice cream interior with a negroni-flavored shell ($5).

Screwdriver

One of the latest drinking dens to land in Belltown, this subterranean bar will have negroni slushy, otherwise known as a slushgroni, as well as a frozen negroni aka nefroni. Both are $9. Portmanteaus are free.

Rumba

Three variations will be available all week, like one such negroni made with Jamaican rum, Campari, Cocchi Torino vermouth, and Tiki Bitters 

Bar Harbor

Negroni two ways: freddo and semifreddo. Freddo would be your frozen negroni, while semifreddo is topped with rosé.

Navy Strength

Here, sip on the Shortbread Negroni: shortbread-washed Beefeater Gin, strawberry Campari, and sweet vermouth, served ice cold with a twist.

Tutta Bella

L’espatriato: a  springtime take on the Boulevardier, here made with bourbon, Campari, Antica Sweet Vermouth, Lillet Blanc, sparkling brut, orange, and mint ($12).

The Woods

No, not a forested area, but a taproom down in SoDo, where Seattle Cider Company is having some fun with their new berry cider. Their play on the negroni infuses the aforementioned berry cider with rhubarb, juniper berries, orange peel, and gin botanicals.

Negroni Week
