Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

You already know about Run the Jewels, Diplo, and Angel Olsen. Now check out the other 60-plus acts rounding out the fest.

By Darren Davis 6/6/2017 at 10:30am

Crowdshot photocreditcocofoto gqfplz

Image: Coco Foto

Early last month Capitol Hill Block Party announced its headliners, which includes little-known and totally under-the-radar talent like Run the Jewels, Diplo, Angel Olsen, and Lord Huron. But a handful of performances does not a festival make. Today, we got the full scoop on who is playing, and when, during the three-day donnybrook.

With the marquee names up top (a step up from where some of the local festivals left wanting), and a fairly respectable local showing—including previously unannounced acts like Haunted Horses, Kung Foo Grip, Mommy Long Legs, and Bad Future—this year's Block Party really anchors summer in the city.

Chbp announce friday square lsgmfc
Chbp announce saturday square no0sqr
Chbp announce sunday square xclop8

 
Capitol Hill Block Party
July 21–23, Capitol Hill, $60; Festival pass $135–$300

Purchase tickets here.

Capitol Hill Block Party
