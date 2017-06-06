Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

Early last month Capitol Hill Block Party announced its headliners, which includes little-known and totally under-the-radar talent like Run the Jewels, Diplo, Angel Olsen, and Lord Huron. But a handful of performances does not a festival make. Today, we got the full scoop on who is playing, and when, during the three-day donnybrook.

With the marquee names up top (a step up from where some of the local festivals left wanting), and a fairly respectable local showing—including previously unannounced acts like Haunted Horses, Kung Foo Grip, Mommy Long Legs, and Bad Future—this year's Block Party really anchors summer in the city.



Capitol Hill Block Party

July 21–23, Capitol Hill, $60; Festival pass $135–$300

Purchase tickets here.