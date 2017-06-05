  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When June 5–11

This week head to a fashion fundraiser, floral classes at the London Plane, and a lesson on essential oils.

By Nicole Erickson 6/5/2017 at 10:00am

Silvae img6 dph870

Image: Silvae

Tue, June 6
Seattle Sewn Fashion Fundraiser
Made in the USA? How about made in Seattle. As an increasing number of of brands choose to source their goods overseas, or in L.A. or New York, Seattle has decided to step up its game. Local nonprofit organization, Seattle Made, has partnered with the apparel production training house, Muses, to create Seattle Sewn. Seattle Sewn is a newly created initiative with a plan to bring back Seattle's sewn goods industry. This initiative will create countless new jobs and open doors for Seattle as a key player in the fashion industry. This Fashion Fundraiser is an evening to come together to support the growth of the Seattle fashion industry. The evening will take place at The Riveter from 6 to 9pm and will include appetizers courtesy of Madres Kitchen, plenty of cocktails, and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 for an event you won't want to miss. 

June 7 & 8
Floral Class at the London Plane 
Learn how to create breathtaking bouquets at one of the London Plane's floral classes! Whether your heart belongs to peonies or you're a bride-to-be, there are a few different opportunities to try out your floral making skills. With two different class times on June 7, come prepared to be surrounded by peonies! If you're looking to plan a wedding, the bridal bouquet class on June 8 will be more your style. Whichever class you choose, you'll leave with an arm full of flowers and a newfound passion for blooms!

Sat, June 10
Too Faced Makeup Party
The downtown Seattle Sephora store will be hosting the Too Faced makeup team from noon to 6 for a day full of glitter and glamour. Let their glam team beautify you, plus leave with a special surprise. 

Sun, June 11
Essential Oils 101
Spend your Sunday afternoon relaxing with the aromas of essential oils. This class will teach you everything you need to know about the art of essential oils, and each guest will receive essential oil–infused gifts, such as pink lemonade lip balm and vanilla mint lip scrub. Hosted by Vitality Dispensary, this informative event will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

 

