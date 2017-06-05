  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Literary Libations

Mr. Darcy’s Will Take Over the Former Clever Bottle Space

The Belltown bar will become a...Belltown bar.

By Rosin Saez 6/5/2017 at 8:35am

April 2011 014 brvtud

Like on Elizabeth Bennett, Clever Bottle will soon give way to Mr. Darcy's charm.

Image: Joe Nix

For business and life partners Marcus Johnson and Jessica Gifford, Belltown is familiar territory. The duo own such neighborhood establishments as Bathtub Gin, the Bear and the Bee, Lava Lounge, and the Rabbit Hole, which is right next door to their soon-to-be spot Mr. Darcy’s.

The cocktail bar, says Johnson, will be a kind of offshoot of Bathtub Gin with the “same relaxed vibe.” But unlike its speakeasy kin, Mr. Darcy’s will be right in the middle of its block on Second Ave, where Clever Bottle once was not too long ago. It shuttered sometime last month, but word is Clever Bottle will be up and running again in a “bigger space down the street,” says Johnson (stay tuned on that front). 

As a close friend of Clever Bottle owner Kristen Burns, Johnson says it’s been tough going in and doing construction, but construct he must. Expect just a few cosmetic upgrades: wood paneling—the sexy kind, not the Griswold family wagon kind—coats of paint, and added seating.

When Mr. Darcy’s opens in about six weeks or so, expect some half dozen house cocktails done up with fresh, Pike Place Market fruits and herbs, like a spiced blackberry julep. While old school drinks will be available, they won’t take up coveted menu real estate. “Ten years into the cocktail revolution, people know what old fashioneds are.” On the food front: charcuterie, cheese plates, salads...essentially easy food prep and minimal cooking.

Their Belltown businesses all live within this one block, which speaks to their desire to keep this a tight-knit community. Put another way: “Keep it rock and roll and artsy.” Mr. Darcy's will be open to the public, but keep in mind it will serve as a private events space some of the time, too.

As for the name—Gifford’s pick—yes, it’s inspired by the aloof yet devastatingly romantic Pride and Prejudice character.

Stay up on Mr. Darcy's news here for its impending late summer opening.

 

Filed under
Bar Stool Dispatch, Belltown
Show Comments

Related Content

Closings

Farewell to Young American Ale House and Clever Bottle

05/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Literary Libations

Mr. Darcy’s Will Take Over the Former Clever Bottle Space

06/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Rings of Glory

Merry National Doughnut Day to You

06/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Charles Smith Rosé Festival and a New Molly Moon's Location

06/02/2017 By Amber Wright

Soon Soon Soon

Rachel's Ginger Beer Slated to Open Next Week in U Village

06/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

The Summer of Frosé (aka Frozen Rosé) Is Nigh

06/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 30–June 4

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mike O'Brien Contributed to Nikkita Oliver's Campaign

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

News Roundup

Week in Review: Homeless Count, Sound Transit, and the Paris Climate Accord

06/02/2017 By Liz Weber

That Washington

Murray Joins 60 Mayors Who Promise to Uphold Paris Climate Accord Goals

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

7 Big Takeaways from This Year's Homeless Count

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe