Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

You're busy. We get it.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/5/2017 at 2:15pm

Rancho bravo qefecx

Photo via Rancho Bravo Facebook page.

There are drive-ins like Dick's and Burgermaster, and then there are spots where you can order and receive food without leaving the comforts of your vehicle, then hit the road to consume it back home. Hey, we're not judging.

Rancho Bravo

The taco chainlet's busy Pike/Pine location occupies a former Kentucky Fried Chicken; a few years ago, owner Freddy Rivas brought things full circle by reopening the old drive-thru window. The sound system for ordering is comically fuzzy, but enunciate and be rewarded with tacos, burritos, nachos, and salads, ready to consumption on your couch—things get a little messy if you try to eat while driving.

Morsel Biscuit and Bean

A drive-thru for biscuits and gravy is a genius idea, if a boon for the car detailing industry. This spot in Ballard (kin to Morsel on the Ave) has lines out the door on the weekends, which makes the going slow at the little drive-up window in back. Vital note: Inside you can sample biscuit sandwich pleasures like the Spanish Fly—a biscuit sandwich with fried egg, prosciutto, manchego, arugula, and Mama Lil's aioli. But at the drive-thru, for expediency's sake, orders are limited to biscuits and fixings (seven options, from tomato jam to chocolate hazelnut butter) or biscuits and gravy. And coffee, of course.

Pick-Quick Drive In

The South Sound staple ventured into Seattle late last year with a drive-thru location on Fourth Avenue South in SoDo, complete with a massive neon sign. People who grew up with Pick-Quick like to compare it (favorably or no) to Dick's, and the menu is, indeed, simple: single and double burgers, hot dogs, and reasonable fries. The fun lies in the milkshake and malts, namely flavors like Almond Roca, Butterfinger, cold brew, Oreo, or root beer.

Taco Time

The Eugene–founded chain scratches the fast food itch, but does it with local ingredients and a Northwest presence that spans 57 years and locations up and down the state, most of which have drive-thrus. The cilantro lime chicken salad has its devotees, but let's be clear: Nothing particularly healthy is happening during this meal; might as well go big with a crispy burrito and some mexi-fries (aka seasoned tater tots).

