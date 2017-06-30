Bless These 6 New Happy Hours

Scout, located at the Thompson Hotel, serves up drinks with Seattle-esque monnikers–a Cap Hill is bourbon, orange bitters, ginger beer. Image: Sarah Flotard

Over in West Seattle, the Nook rolled out their new happy hour in April and now, after many, many requests, they are staying open just a little later until 11pm. A recently added little patio means soaking up some Seattle sunshine with their new pineapple and habanero-infused rum daiquiri in hand. Tue–Thu, & Sun 5–7

Brendan McGill's all-day cafe debuted their new dinner service earlier this month, and with that they graced us with a happy hour as well. $7 cocktails and house wines are accompanied by small plates like local oysters, Lan-Roc charcuterie, and rockfish en papillote. Mon 3–7, Tue–Sat 3–5

Dubbed "V2," the eager-turned-accessible South Lake Union eatery's new opening came with a revived cocktail hour. Including spinach and artichoke dip, crispy squid, and crispy wings, the small bites are all under $10. 2–6 daily

The new family-style, Mexico City–inspired cuisine launched their happy hour shortly after they opened. Housemade salsa for $3, guac and queso for $5, al pastor for $7, and a dollar off draft beers. 4–6:30pm daily

This Brandon Pettit pizzeria caters to the generations (just check out their website) by stocking their happy hour with $4 Fernet shots and $2 beers. And if you know what Fernet is, it definitely shows what generation you’re in. 4–6 daily

Thompson Hotel made the 2017 Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List and this restaurant sister to the Nest is a big part of that. Proving to be the champion of summer with a slew of events, the courtyard crawfish boil is just the start. But any other day their happy hour is dubbed the “crazy eights” for $8 bites and drinks. Sun–Thu, 3–6