Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

Seafair Summer Fourth at Gas Works Park. Image: Rod Mar

7am–Dusk

Hankering to get on a ferry for the Fourth? Bainbridge wastes no time jumping into celebrations, with a hearty pancake breakfast kicking off at 7am, an all-day street fair and marketplace, a car show, a beer and wine garden, live music, and a mile-long parade. Then, of course, fireworks. Bainbridge Island, Free

9am

Hot dogs are good. Actual dogs in costumes are also good. The Dog Walk and Jog 4k finishes with a dog costume contest to support Seattle Humane in Bellevue. Post-event celebrations include a photo booth, kid's bouncy zone, and bus full of adoptable animals. Ashwood Park, Free–$20

12pm–11pm

The best seat in town for fireworks over Lake Union also includes pie-eating contests, sack races and a main stage with performances by Heather Thomas and Pickwick. At 10:20pm the main event starts: 8,500 pounds of fireworks with a spectacular skyline backdrop. Gas Works Park, Free

3:40pm Mariners vs. Royals Spend the afternoon cheering on the Mariners and being stingy with the garlic fries, and take your patriotism to a sporty sort of place. The afternoon game time gives you plenty of time to rest up before you head off to your evening festivities. And the first 15,000 fans get a patriotic cowboy hat. America! Safeco Field, $19–$85

8:30pm–11pm

What better way to get a front-row view of the Lake Union fireworks than on the lake itself? Take the evening celebrations down to the water on this luxurious, two-and-a-half-hour party cruise through Lake Washington and Lake Union, all while accompanied by a live DJ and a full-service bar. Waterways HomePort, $139 (21+ only)