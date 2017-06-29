  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Art

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

The Infinity Mirror Rooms at Seattle Art Museum's new blockbuster exhibition allow little time for intimate engagement but more than enough for a photo op.

By Darren Davis 6/29/2017 at 9:00am

Img 0762 wycefw

This is your summer on the internet, Seattle. Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009

Get used to the above photo. Because starting Friday, June 30, it's going to be all up in your internet thanks to Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors.

Seattle Art Museum's new blockbuster exhibition, which held a media preview on Wednesday, will likely shatter the record for most-photos-per-visitor held by, I don't know, maybe last year's knockout Kehinde Wiley show.

The Infinity Mirror Rooms—mirrored boxes filled with suspended lights and surreal objects that extend into infinity—allow visitors thirty seconds to gaze out upon vast alien landscapes and cerebral spaces. The rooms themselves are smaller than you'd imagine, and thirty-second sessions do not allow for much intimate engagement with the work, even when you jump back in line to have another go. But thirty seconds is plenty of time for a photo op (with the exception of All Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, in which photography is prohibited due to a previous selfie-related accident).

SAM's survey of Yayoi Kusama's career does extend beyond the mirrors. Four installation views each display works seemingly born from a mind in constant sonic motion. Visitors can add polkadot stickers to the Obliteration Room, an all-white living space that will by summer's end transform into a static explosion of color. And the exhibition concludes with a 20-minute documentary featuring the prolific 88-year-old artist speaking on her process. But it's those mirrors that will soon take over your Instagram feeds, the #infinitekusama hashtag at 34,000 posts and growing.

It's hard to blame SAM for the expedited viewing system. How else to ensure all guests have a turn? There's also some sort of connective tissue between infinite identical photographs taken in spaces of infinite identical objects. And the think pieces follow the selfies. But the good news is that if unable to snag one of the limited same-day tickets (advanced tickets are no longer available), you'll still be able to experience the exhibition via friends, exes, former and current coworkers, our local Influencers, the cool cousin, and everyone else you follow in Seattle.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors
June 30–Sep 10, Seattle Art Museum

Filed under
Seattle Art Museum, Yayoi Kusama
