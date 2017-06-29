Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Has Arrived

The Producers Hall, wherein biscuits, chocolate, beer, and seafood will abound. Image: Courtesy Pike Place Market

Instead of bobbing and weaving through tourists densely huddled by your favorite stands and lunch counters, see yourself to a breezier wing this afternoon: the new MarketFront. The cobbled streets of Pike Place Market will no doubt be busier than usual for its MarketFront grand opening today from 2 to 7.

Expect much fanfare at the event—after all, it did take four years of scrupulous planning, per historic guidelines, and is the biggest addition to the market in 40 years. But, like the phoenix from the ashes (truly: there used to be a market building here, but it caught fire 1974 and was torn down), the MarketFront brings the public space to life again, complete with sweeping views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. As for today, there will be a ceremony, live music, activities to explore the new site, craft demos, and food from the new MarketFront vendors. Those vendors will be set up inside the MarketFront Producers Hall, where folks can see Indi Chocolate, Honest Biscuits, Old Stove Brewing Company, and Jarr and Company make their goods in full view. But hang on, these spots aren't officially open quite yet.

Still unsure of what all this MarketFront jazz is about? Here's an Explainer on the new many-angled annex.

Producers Hall





The MarketFront's new food hall will soon overfloweth with beer from this brewery, which is currently moving from its First Ave locale to its new one, where ale-guzzling patrons will soon be able to sip 20 rotating beers on tap, watch the grain-to-glass brewing process, and soak in panoramic views of Elliott Bay and the Olympics through an 80-foot window wall.

Chocolatier Erin Andrews will move her Pike Place Market sweet factory to its new digs, where she’ll serve up house-made elixirs and desserts (s’mores, sweet rolls and Belgian waffles drizzled in chocolate sauce), including her chocolate bars infused with local berries, hazelnuts, and dried fruits.

This biscuit shop couples its airy, square-shaped creations with a few ingredients from its neighbors: Beecher’s Flagship cheese, Bavarian Meats bacon, and mustard crafted with Pike Brewing stout ale. It'll move from it's Pike Place atrium spot to the food hall, where lovers of owner Art Stone's perfectly craggy baked goods can dig into fried chicken alongside his southern-style biscuits.

Bryan Jarr, of his eponymous JarrBar, and award-winning chef Zoi Antonitsas are bringing a seafood restaurant the MarketFront, complete with Jarr and Company, its adjacent canning, curing, salting, and smoking operation, where onlookers can see the seafood-preserving action. As for Little Fish, look forward to a menu of Basque, Jewish, Native American, Scandinavian, and Japanese dishes, all of the seafood variety. As for libations: crisp wines and refreshing cocktails that play well with brine and seafood. Expected opening: November 1

Stay tuned to Nosh Pit for more MarketFront openings; updates as we have them.