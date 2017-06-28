  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 28–July 4

The week in which: Mexican treats pop up at Olympic Sculpture Park, Mbar throws a rooftop barbecue, and Elysian Brewing hosts a beer-filled Search Party.

By Rosin Saez 6/28/2017 at 9:00am

Img 6604 znavf5

La Panadería owner Oscar Fernandez with a tray of treats and a winning grin. Find him at Olympic Sculpture Park.

Image: Natali Wiseman

Now thru Sept 4
La Panadería Popup at Olympic Sculpture Park
Inside the park's Paccar Pavilion at the corner of Broad Street and Western, you'll find Oscar Fernandez and Felicitas Flores. The brother-and-sister duo behind La Panadería are slinging tamales, aguas frescas, paninis, cupcakes, and more on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 to 3 through Labor Day. Fernandez and Flores bring dishes from their native town of Zapopan, Mexico, like handmade masa tamales that come in red mole, chicken, or vegetarian. And in time for summer: Mexican shaved ice made with fresh fruits and cane sugar, in flavors such as mango, pineapple, and tamarind.

Thu, June 29
Pike Place MarketFront Grand Opening
Come tourists, come local fishmongers, come all—the market’s new expansion will host an official shindig, celebrating the opening with an afternoon ceremony, music, and of course food. Things get going at 2, while the festivities go until 7.

Thu, June 29
Rough Draft Dinner No. 7
These three industry vets are putting on another delightful dinner, this time popping up at Gate Valve Studio with a bunch of whiskey in tow. Aaron Wilcenski, Erik Jackson, and Nick Jarvis have all opened restaurants with some big-name restaurateurs, T-Doug himself among them, and with their powers combined this trio has put on some singular dinners since 2010. This one, too, is not to be missed: six courses paired with whiskey cocktails and a well of knowledge from Woodford Reserve. Tickets are $75, doors open at 6, whiskey starts flowing at about 6:15.

Sat, July 1
Elysian Brewing's Search Party at the Vera Project
Like Bono, they still haven’t found what they’re looking for, but what you’ll find: a one-day event full of beer, food, live music, and art. Elysian will ensure over 40 beers are on tap for your drinking pleasure, plus food trucks aplenty will be on standby for necessary sustenance purposes. The Search Party will be down at the Seattle Center, all to benefit The Vera Project, a Seattle-based all-ages and volunteer-fueled music and arts venue. While sipping on some Space Dust IPA, watch live sets by The Sonics, The Struts, Black Pistol Fire and ThunderpussyAdvanced tickets are $35, while day-of tickets, if available, are $40; nab some online or at any Elysian location.

Tue, July 4
Porchlight Turns 8
Providing folks with coffee, records, and "very okay service since 2009," this Capitol Hill cafe is celebrating its eight years of existence with a pizza party in the park. Swing by Seven Hills Park for said pizza, plus drinks, and Porchlight merch. Oh, and frisbees! All for free. Happy Birthday, Porchlight!

Tue, July 4
Fourth of July Barbecue at Mbar aka MBar-B-Q
A first for this skyhigh restaurant, come watch fireworks' red glare burst in the air beside a warm fire pit with barbecued goods in-hand. Mbar will have full view of both the Space Needle and Lake Union, where fireworks will be on display come July 4. Mbar's own Jason Stratton will helm the grill, just be sure to nab your spot. Secure some VIP seating in groups of 8 for the price of $960–$3,600, which will include your 'cue and plenty of drinks, or get a general admission spot for $40. 

Ticket Alert: Aug 21
The Seattle Poke Contest
Sure, poke was a veritable trend last year that continues to make a strong showing in 2017, but for Sam Choy, the so-named Godfather of Poke, it's been an ongoing love affair. To that end, the Poke to the Max owner is running his third annual poke competition and you can bet there will be poke aplenty. Chefs like 2015 contest champ Jeriel Calamayan of Poke Wai, Bayley Le of GoPoke, Seastar's John Howie, and more will be putting up their potentially winning poke dishes. From 6 to 9, head to the Stone House Cafe for the Seattle Poke Contest, plus other island-style food and live music. Tickets are $85 ($110 if you want a signed copy of Sam Choy's book) and proceeds will go to the Bennett Foundation.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Poke, Fourth of July, mBar, Elysian Brewing Company, Hard Rock Cafe, Pike Place Market, MarketFront, La Panadería
