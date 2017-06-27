  1. Features
  2. The Insider's Guide to Pike Place Market

Hidden Gems

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Proper Sit-Down Meals

The town’s grand master of sushi and one of the most atmospheric dining rooms in town are both hidden within the maze of the market.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/27/2017 at 2:45pm

wes0447 mkg5jw

The bar at Sushi Kashiba.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Sushi Kashiba

Shiro Kashiba is a verifiable sushi legend in this town; 50 years after he arrived from Japan to become Seattle’s first sushi chef, Kashiba opened this serene restaurant in the heart of Pike Place Market, where people queue up for a spot at the 14-seat sushi bar and perhaps the most pristine sushi experience Seattle has to offer. If you’re more into reservations than long waits, the dining room offers the same omakase menu as the counter, plus classic Shiro dishes a la carte. To clear up any confusion: The chef no longer affiliated with his previous more casual restaurant, Sushi Kashiba in Belltown, though it still bears his name and is still worth a visit.

Steelhead Diner

Sincerely friendly and snazzily appointed, the cafe; with the menu on the paper place mats enshrines the casual hospitality of a diner, and displays through huge windows the distinctive iconography of the region—the ferries on the bay, the snow on the Olympics, the rooftops of the Market. Therefore you’ll want to bring visiting inlanders, who will love the pristine Northwest ingredients—house-made beef bresaola, Samish Bay gouda, organic greens—and the comfort-food treatments they receive, from slow-braised short ribs with hominy polenta to a Dungeness crab sandwich with bacon and melted cheddar. Purists may find the chef’s touch heavy, with lots of sauces, lots of fried things, big goopy desserts, and that French Canadian curiosity, poutine, which consists of French fries drenched in gravy and melted cheese curds. The rest will secretly love it. A big private room is great for meetings.

Seatown

It’s a pair of joints at the north edge of Pike Place Market, dedicated to the just-folks fare Tom Douglas has made a career of preparing to four-star standards. Seatown Seabar is the sit-down spot—at tables, a diner counter, or the sidewalk—which appears to hold down the corner of Western and Virginia by the sheer weight of its tourists. They’re enjoying roast chicken with roasted potatoes or crab a half dozen ways (try the terrific crab BLT). Next door is the to-go storefront, Rub with Love, open 11am to 6:30pm, with few seats but so many aromatic options for tonight’s dinner—sage butter turkey pies in buttery crusts, creamy corn grits made with Beecher’s jack, garlic-rosemary-rotisserie chickens—you may be forgiven for suddenly forgetting how to cook. Morning brings a swoony lineup of portable McMuffins—if it’s on, try the porchetta-fried egg.

Etta’s

Tom Douglas’s restaurant for tourists—owing to its Pike Place Market location, not its reach. Trout or salmon is dressed with deceptive simplicity, steamed clams might get a kick from oven-roasted tomatoes, and meaty Dungeness makes for Seattle’s most famous crab cakes. The kitchen wields a seasoned hand with entrées like butternut squash tortellini, which melt on the tongue. As for atmo, no ironic haircuts fill the roomy booths opposite windows running the length of this prime people-watching restaurant. Forget hipster fanfare in decor or presentation—Etta’s doesn’t need it. Great weekend brunch.

Matt’s in the Market

If you have just one meal to eat in this town, this spendy upstairs aerie in Pike Place Market effortlessly combines Seattle’s winningest charms: views over market rooftops to the bay, freshest seafood, straightforward friendliness. Dishes are globally tweaked and chefs (and bartenders) are master executors. Lunch is not overlooked; sandwiches (particularly the catfish) are brilliant.

2012.09.21.seattlemet.matts.brent 150 edit 3 ztwh6o

Matt's in the Market.

Image: Olivia Brent

Radiator Whiskey

Matt’s in the Market’s sibling tavern shares a Pike Place Market upstairs address and a talent for delicate seasonal salads, but chefs Tyler Palagi and Charlie Garrison gleefully veer into animal parts, like fried nuggets of beef lip terrine with house dijonaise for dipping or a porchetta sandwich overloaded with pulled pig cheeks, smoked cheddar, and a softly fried egg.. The bar is overseen by the talented Sara Rosales, but also by the butt of a 14-foot decorative whiskey barrel, bearing seven taps for barrel-aged manhattans, negronis, and other rotating libations.

Chan

When your houseguests clamor for a restaurant that feels like the real Seattle, set your GPS to the belly of Pike Place Market and find yourself in a glittering jewelbox that celebrates the cuisine of Korea. Sort of. Chef Heong Soon Park honors his origins with classics: kalbi-braised short ribs, kimchi pork belly. But that’s just half the menu. The other half fuses Korean cuisine to, well…whatever fancy Park is flying that day. Brioche buns pack bulgogi beef, cucumber kimchi, and chili mayo for some of the most entertaining cocktail sliders in town. Kimchi fried rice—a Korean classic—goes Euro with bacon in the fiery rice and a thick crown of melted mozzarella. Yes, purists will be horrified. Heat is dialed way down from what you’d taste at the Korean mom-and-pops in Shoreline or Federal Way—Park’s banchan, the pickled and spiced vegetal side dishes integral to Korean dining, can be much too tame—but Park is in it for the converts.

Cafe Campagne

The quintessential French bistro, tucked in Pike Place Market’s beguiling Post Alley. Perched at one of the amber-lit tables beneath a vintage French poster—savoring steak frites or crackling duck confit, tippling a Kir Royale—you may find yourself seized by the urge to stand and belt the Marseillaise or tragically break someone’s heart. Not to worry. The urge will pass, and you will soon be content merely to become a regular along with the rest of the Francophiles in town, coming perhaps on a quiet early weeknight for a solo nosh (a particularly lovely place for that), or on a summer evening for a café table on the alley, or on a weekend morning for a sensational breakfast, when the sunbeams slant in to spotlight your brioche.

Place Pigalle

This hidden bistro behind the Pike Place Market fish tossers is français to the max—down to the black-and-white floor tiles and très cosmopolitan little bar boasting regulars who come for the hard-to-find aperitifs. But the little place with the charming ferry view has a Seattleite soul, lighting with particular fondness on Northwest seafood. The bacony steamed mussels are locally famous—they’re an appealing antidote to the ubiquitous wine-butter rendition, served in a tangy balsamic near-gravy you’ll want every last French roll to dispatch. Other dishes ply the regions between solid and pleasing, with the occasional foray into truly admirable—like the lush creme brulee for dessert.

The Pink Door

A quarter century ago, it was Seattle’s original cult restaurant, with a the signless entrance in Post Alley that belies the cavernous theatrical dining room within. Beyond that, a patio absolutely worth braving the tourist hordes on summer afternoons: a light-strung, lattice-shaded hideaway where you can drink negronis against an Elliott Bay backdrop. The menu is straightforward Italian, the lasagna its star—an unexpectedly nuanced combo of pesto, bechamel, and herb-flecked tomato sauce on house spinach noodles. The Door has never been about the food, a list of pastas and seafoods that unreliably satisfy. But we dare you to stop going.

Filed under
Pike Place Market
  1. Up Next
  2. The Insider's Guide to Pike Place Market

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Quick and Casual

Looking for a snack? Here’s where locals grab lunch. Or eclairs. Or biscuit sandwiches.

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

From made-right-here beer to seriously excellent cocktails.

Explainer: Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Wing

Seattle's iconic emporium gains a many-angled annex.

A Pike Place Market Shopping Crawl

Yes, locals do buy stuff here.

A New Restaurant from Pike Brewing Will Open This Summer

It comes with a wrap-around brew deck and a brewery cellar—all conveniently above The Pike Pub.

The Remodeled Pink Door Open Again for Business

Did absence make the heart grow fonder or what?

The Best Places to Shop In the Market, According to Chefsteps

Grant Crilly of culinary website Chefsteps shows us around his favorite Pike Place spots.

The Cult of Ellenos Is Real

How Seattle came to freak out about this (admittedly mind-blowing) Greek yogurt.

Meet the Ghosts That Haunt the Market

Mercedes Yaeger, owner of Market Ghost Tours, introduces Pike Place’s most distinguished ghouls.

Pike and Western Wine Shop Celebrates 40 Years

Owner Michael Teer on the iconic corner store and the industry that helped it grow.

The Day Pike Place Market Almost Died (Again)

How Victor Steinbrueck and his family saved Pike Place Market from demolition (twice).

Louie Gong Is an Original

A Pike Place designer reclaims appropriated native art—and inspires his community to do the same.

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 28–July 4

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Hidden Gems

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Proper Sit-Down Meals

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Noodle News

Soba Dreams Do Come True: Mutsuko Soma to Open Restaurant in Fremont

06/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Air Fare

9 Questions Answered About the Restaurant Situation at Sea-Tac

06/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Dining

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Quick and Casual

06/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

06/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2017

06/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Business Woman Special

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Should Have Been a Musical All Along

06/16/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

06/15/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

8:52am By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Family of Charleena Lyles Won't Attend Public Hearing, Spokesman Says

06/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Policy Wonk

What Should We Make of the UW Minimum Wage Study?

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Charleena Lyles, Government Shutdown, and Health Care

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

5 Questions Unanswered About the Shooting of Charleena Lyles

06/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

KING 5 Poll: McGinn, Durkan Are Frontrunners for Seattle Mayor

06/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

06/15/2017 By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe