Wear What When: June 26–July 2

A dapper group of Seattle Gents. Image: Seattle Gents

Tue, June 27

Summer Break: Guess How Many?!

Are you good at guessing? The Confectionery, Peek Kids, and Rachel's Ginger Beer are all participating in this fun event at University Village guessing game. Guess the number of items in each of their displays and you could win a prize! In addition, U Village will be featuring summer break activities. Participate in an activity and you'll receive a summer break card that will unlock lunch specials, exclusive discounts, and other perks! Throw on a pair of sunglasses and get your summer shopping on!

Wed, June 28

Concrete Cactus Studio Sale

The Flora Shop is hosting a popup at Lovecitylove from 4–7. Shop the sale, which includes disco plants and cactus gardens, to decorate your home. If you can't keep a plant alive for more than 10 minutes, they have concrete cacti too. These uniquely handcrafted concrete cacti are designed by Merino Flora and are cast from living plants, which means they look as close to the real thing as possible. Besides, they'll last a lifetime. A win-win situation for both you and your "plant."

Thur, June 29

Butch Blum and Seattle Gents

Two words: fashionable men. Butch Blum is hosting an event featuring the most stylish of them all, the Seattle Gents. Join this group of influencers for an evening of fashion, networking, and fun. The new owner of Butch Blum will be hosting a meet-and-greet, and there are plenty of door prizes. Plus, appetizers will be provided by Adana, so you can snack on Japanese bites while you shop.

Fri, June 30

Once Upon a Time Summer Kickoff Party

Cheers to summer! Once Upon a Time is hosting an evening soiree at their Queen Anne location. Snacks and sips, sales throughout the store, music, and more. Plus complimentary makeovers for mom and childcare, too. Take a moment away from the kids to relax and party the night away.