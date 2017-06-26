  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When: June 26–July 2

Men in suits, mom makeovers, and a cactus sale to kickoff summer.

By Nicole Erickson 6/26/2017 at 9:50am

See gents sqc6up

A dapper group of Seattle Gents.

Image: Seattle Gents

Tue, June 27
Summer Break: Guess How Many?!
Are you good at guessing? The Confectionery, Peek Kids, and Rachel's Ginger Beer are all participating in this fun event at University Village guessing game. Guess the number of items in each of their displays and you could win a prize! In addition, U Village will be featuring summer break activities. Participate in an activity and you'll receive a summer break card that will unlock lunch specials, exclusive discounts, and other perks! Throw on a pair of sunglasses and get your summer shopping on!

Wed, June 28
Concrete Cactus Studio Sale
The Flora Shop is hosting a popup at Lovecitylove from 4–7. Shop the sale, which includes disco plants and cactus gardens, to decorate your home. If you can't keep a plant alive for more than 10 minutes, they have concrete cacti too. These uniquely handcrafted concrete cacti are designed by Merino Flora and are cast from living plants, which means they look as close to the real thing as possible. Besides, they'll last a lifetime. A win-win situation for both you and your "plant."

Thur, June 29
Butch Blum and Seattle Gents
Two words: fashionable men. Butch Blum is hosting an event featuring the most stylish of them all, the Seattle Gents. Join this group of influencers for an evening of fashion, networking, and fun. The new owner of Butch Blum will be hosting a meet-and-greet, and there are plenty of door prizes. Plus, appetizers will be provided by Adana, so you can snack on Japanese bites while you shop. 

Fri, June 30
Once Upon a Time Summer Kickoff Party 
Cheers to summer! Once Upon a Time is hosting an evening soiree at their Queen Anne location. Snacks and sips, sales throughout the store, music, and more. Plus complimentary makeovers for mom and childcare, too. Take a moment away from the kids to relax and party the night away.

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

