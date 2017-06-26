  1. Arts & Culture
Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

A farewell to Town Hall (as we know it), a new beginning for Pike Place Market, and cutting edge hip-hop by Taylar Elizza Beth.

By Isabel Boutiette 6/26/2017 at 12:30pm

Vibes photo posters5 xhp4gt

Taylar Elizza Beth, performing at Evrythng Creativ’s fifth anniversary.

Image: Amina Maya

Wed, June 28
Launch & Reading: Poetic Map of Seattle with Claudia Castro Luna
There’s a new cartographer in town, and she also happens to be a poet. During her residency as Civic Poet of Seattle, Claudia Castro Luna collected poetry written by Seattle residents from a wide spectrum of neighborhoods and backgrounds. The poetry-exclusive Open Books hosts Castro Luna’s presentation of a new kind of map, which reveals an image of Seattle beyond its geography. Open Books, Free

Thu, June 29
MarketFront Grand Opening
Forty years in the making, the new MarketFront at Pike Place is quite an upgrade: a public plaza, a viewing deck that overlooks the Sound and Olympic Mountains, public art, extended table space for vendors, new shops, a neighborhood center, and—most importantly—parking! Celebrate a historic moment for Seattle while enjoying food and drinks, local blues and soul musicians, and activities that will guide visitors through all that the new site has to offer. Pike Place Market, Free

Fri, June 30
The Last Hurrah at Town Hall
A century ago, First Hill’s historic Town Hall served as a place of worship. In the 1990s, it became one of Seattle’s most beloved establishments for artistic, political, and cultural discourse. But the historic landmark's aging skeleton is in need of a well-deserved rest. Town Hall’s Last Hurrah features food trucks, photo booths, drinks, dance performances, poetry, and live music featuring hits from the '70s onward. Don’t worry, this goodbye is temporary: while the building undergoes a makeover, Town Hall brings its 2017/2018 season to various venues throughout Seattle. Town Hall, Free

Fri, June 30
Evrythng Creativ’s Vibes: The Fifth Anniversary of Nights at the Neptune
Evrythng Creativ celebrates its fifth year of uplifting the voices of Seattle creatives. The anniversary celebration features the riveting spoken word of Geneiva Arunga, cutting edge hip-hop artist Taylar Elizza Beth, and the electronic soul of Felon Sierra. Neptune Theatre, Free

June 30–July 1
Hang Together Goodbye Celebration
Goodbyes are rarely easy. But a goodbye party spanning two nights of performances and art presentations...well, a party makes most things easier. The Northwest Film Form waves a tearful farewell to two of the organization’s most essential contributors: John DeShazo and Susannah Anderson. Expect live music, experimental theater (with a science twist) from the Vis-A-Vis Society, a nihilist gameshow, animations, and live painting by the ChromaMatic ensemble. Northwest Film Forum, $20

Arts & Culture

