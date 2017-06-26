  1. Eat & Drink
Market Dining

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Quick and Casual

Looking for a snack? Here’s where locals grab lunch. Or eclairs. Or biscuit sandwiches.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/26/2017

wes6427 ywo5vp

The split flatbread stuffed with meat and crunchy vegetables at Country Dough.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Choukette

Just beneath the Pike Place Market skybridge lies Ludovic Guillaume and Elizabeth Bastoni’s Choukette, in which the humble bakery focuses on the pâte à choux dough-based eclair. After 18 years of living in France, the husband-and-wife duo brought a piece of Paris to Seattle: Inside a glossy pastry case, you’ll find 10 or so flavors such as hazelnut praline, classic chocolate, huckleberry marscarpone, and one with lychee, raspberry, and rose water. Some of the Northwest-meets-French combinations come and go with the seasons, but each eclair’s artful construction is steadfast.

Beecher’s

There are no tables in this Pike-Place Market marvel, but still it’s one of the must-stop joints in the Market for its glassed-in views of cheesemakers at work. That’ll put you in the mood for a dish of Beecher’s mac ‘n’ cheese, right up there with salmon and cherries as one of Seattle’s culinary signatures. You can eat it while walking around; everyone else is.

Country Dough

This tidy counter in Pike Place Market offers the labor-intensive flatbreads known as guo kui, each one rolled by hand, griddled, then plunge it into the bowl-shaped oven, rather like a tandoor, beneath. Each one emerges crisp on one side, soft within, and is still hot when split and filled with pork, beef, or chicken in chili and sesame sauces with cilantro and pickled cucumbers. There are also a few hand-shaved noodle dishes, a longtime speciality of chef/owner Chengbiao Yang. Lines can be long.

Cycene Kitchen

Add pimento cheese to a classic grilled cheese sandwich and you get something perfectly piquant, exceptionally gooey, and a gloriously unnatural tangerine hue. This magic happens at Pike Place Market’s breakfast and lunch counter, which also offers grits bowls, solid home fries, and vintage country on the sound system.

Honest Biscuits

The Pike Place Market biscuit shop couples its airy, square-shaped creations with a few ingredients from its neighbors: Beecher’s Flagship cheese, Bavarian Meats bacon, and mustard crafted with Pike Brewing stout ale. Their gluten-free biscuit recipe is legit and soon, Honest will move to airy quarters in the brand new MarketFront wing.

Pike Place Chowder

It seems too shiny and tourist-laden to offer much in the way of authenticity or excellence…but Pike Place Chowder’s New England clam chowder offers exquisite proof to the contrary. It consistently brings home bling from Newport, Rhode Island’s Great Chowder Cook-Off—often first-place bling—thanks to its nuanced ratios of cream to brine to smoke, best enjoyed in a bread bowl. Seafood bisque is also delish.

Shug’s

This old school ice cream parlor on the First Avenue edge of Pike Place Market is charming as all get out, from the vintage soda fountain serving floats and egg creams (even ice cream-based cocktails) to the airy robin’s egg color scheme. Lopez Island Creamery supplies the 15-ish flavors; they’re lovely on their own, but even better in Shug’s menu of elaborate sundaes: The brown derby sundae stacks your preferred scoop atop a doughnut; the bruleed banana split requries an actual tiny butane torch.

Pike Place Market
Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

