This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The new customized stain glass at Pintxo is bound to impress at it's new Fourth Ave location. Image: Courtesy Amanda Chigbrow

Openings

Pintxo

A tapas go-to, Pintxo is officially reopening Sunday at their new Fourth Ave location. They’re preserving the intimate feel, just with more spacious seating and some new items, namely a charcuterie station with jamón Iberico legs and Spanish cheeses.

Coming Soon

Logan Cox

Sitka and Spruce chef Logan Cox is departing the Matt Dillion restaurant and plans to open a place of his very own in his neighborhood of Beacon Hill.

Populuxe Brewing

Eater Seattle reports that Populuxe Brewing in Ballard is looking at an August opening for their larger location. The new 4,000 square-foot space will allow for more production equipment–meaning more beer–and a roomier indoor area. But don’t worry, owners Peter Charbonnier and Amy Besunder say they will keep their luscious outdoor beer garden.

Cheese Meats Bread

Kevin Chung of 8oz Burger and Company will be opening a grilled cheese joint inside Uwajimaya's food court. To go along with all that cheesiness: kimchi fries, milkshakes, and okay, salads, too.

Changeups

St. Clouds

The Madrona restaurant has changed hands: Michael McGloin of the now defunct Judkins Street Cafe bought it from friend John Platt. In the new ownership McGloin has simply added a few menu items like a hearty meatloaf and home smoked bacon. As for Platt, he's heading to the mountains of Utah, says City Living Seattle.

Making Moves

13 Coins

An old and beloved Seattle classic is closing its current doors come December and promised to be reopened immediately. As reported by the Seattle Times, we now know owner Al Moscatel is looking at Pioneer Square spaces, and in the meantime might actually update the menu.

Brew News

Washington Beer Awards

Everybody knows Washington has some of the tastiest beers in the country, (thanks, Yakima!) but in case you missed it, here are the best of the best from the Washington Beer Awards.

In Other News...

Seattle Minimum Wage

Alas, the increase in pay for restaurant workers did not bring Seattle’s culinary industry crumbling down, i.e. employment in food service was not affected, according to a study from UC Berkeley.

Montlake Boulevard Market

Troubling times for the Montlake Boulevard Market and neighboring 76 gas station. WSDOT has filed a petition to take possession of the property, and it's unknown how this would affect the market's future. The community's pushing to keep their local grocer though. And per Montlake.net, "WSDOT still has not explained exactly why they absolutely must have the properties."

Caffe Fiore

The fire at Caffe Fiore on 85th has been declared intentional, as reported by MyBallard.com. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, but Seattle Fire estimates $130,000 for damages.