Sun Liquor's Pike/Pine Bar and Restaurant Will Shutter on June 25

Farewell. We're pouring one out this weekend for the Sun Liquor Distillery and Bar on Pike. Image: Sun Liquor

The Pike/Pine corridor is not lacking for bars. (I'll give you a moment to snicker and produce exactly one Tina Fey–sized eye roll.) Still, one that housed a distillery alongside a full-service bar and restaurant is a rare thing. So it's an especial bummer to report that Sun Liquor is shutting down its East Pike location. Its last day will be Sunday, June 25.

Turns out people really love Seattle-made aged rum, vodka, gin, and of course the ever-coveted boozy egg nog, so expanding the production of such lovely things took a toll on running the restaurant and bar—something Sun Liquor knew would be the case when they moved operations to a larger warehouse last year. Now though, they say it's time to officially make the shift and focus on the manufacturing of Sun Liquor spirits.

To uplift your spirit however, take heart because the original Sun Liquor Lounge on Summit Ave will continue serving up rum flights and craft tiki drinks for the foreseeable future. Check back here for more updates as we have them.