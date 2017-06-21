It's Pride Weekend: Here Are Restaurants Coming Out to Play

The Bait Shop is serving up drinks with rainbow merpeople this weekend for PRIDE. Image: Bait Shop Facebook

Flatstick Pub

Grab a beer while you put-put and play duffleboard. A dollar of each brew will benefit the Lambert House, and if you choose to donate more, this pub will give you a free round on the course. Wed, June 21

Two Doors Down

Queers and Beers, put on by Seattle’s only gay-owned bar, will be giving away t-shirts, glasses, and growlers throughout their event. If prideful paraphernalia isn’t enough of a statement, grab a pint of Covfefe Kolsch from Standard Brewing, and ponder what despite the constant negative press covfefe… Thu, June 22

Hula Hula

In its new and improved Olive Way location, karaoke night is hosted by Kyler Archer and will be serving up $5 Redhook Bicoastal IPA’s. Thu, June 22

Fremont Brewing

For their Pride Kickoff Celebration, Fremont will be pouring special brews of Pride Kolsch infusions and will have cans for sale. Thu, June 22

The Nest

Self-describes as classy cocktail vibes, The Nest is hosting a rooftop happy hour social serving up a special Flamingo drink with profits going to Gay City. Fri, June 23

Nacho Boraccho

You can expect tacos, drink specials, and a drag show at All Gold Everything, Nacho Boraccho's all-day party. Sat, June 24

Mbar

Up above South Lake Union, Mbar is hosting brunch fully equipped with host Cookie Couture and DJs Pavone and Sissy Chablis. Free entry, but you can make a table reservation with a donation to Gay City. Sat, June 24

Linda’s Tavern

For the third year in a row, Linda’s is throwing their Pride patio party welcoming performances by Stacey Starstruck, Arson Nicki, and Kaleena Markos. Sat, June 24

Bait Shop

All day, this Pride Party will have food and drink specials (and rainbow merpeople drink decos!) including double rainbow Jell-o shots. Sat, June 24

Frolik Kitchen and Cocktails

Watch the parade from the fifth floor of the Motif building during brunch on Sunday. Crab and egg frittatas will be accompanied by live entertainment from Miss Amora Dior Black. Sun, June 25

Rachel's Ginger Beer

DJ Kirky and DJ Ill Comino are providing the beats and RGB's is serving up ginger beers and moscow mules this weekend out on the patio. Sat & Sun

Lost Lake Cafe

Rainbow pancakes. Rainbow jello shots. Rainbow Sangria. Back to back brunches–'90s Queer Realness Edition–are packed with DJ Bossy Rhymes, Pride shirts, and movies like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Sat & Sun

Saint John’s Bar and Eatery

A packed weekend for this Cap Hill establishment: Saturday, Betty Wetter is hosting and performing at a boozy brunch. Then on Sunday night Visually Speaking is hosting a social for Deaf, hard of hearing, and the signing community to share stories from Pride weekend in a both queer and sign-friendly environment. Sat & Sun

Cupcake Royale

The Gay cupcake is back for its seventh year in a row ...and for the seventh year in a row we are telling the girl behind the counter that the second is “for a friend.” It’s ok, because 10 percent of every rainbow cake will go directly to the GSBA Alliance. Thru the 30

Cubes Baking Co.

While you can’t put Pride in a box, you can put it in a cube, and make it a cupcake. This Wallingford newcomer will donate 50 percent of the proceeds from their De Colores Cupcube to The Latino LGBTQ+ Organization. Thru the 30