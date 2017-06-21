Food & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 21–27
The week in which: Bastille throws a tropical patio party, Raised Doughnuts brings glazed goods to Eastern Cafe, and Marjorie celebrates Eid al-Fitr.
Now thru June 25
Dine with Pride
All month long, more than 25 restaurants—Outlier, Belltown Brewing, Ravenleaf Public House, and Capitol Cider to name check a few—are offering $15, $25, and $35 specials as a nod to Pride Month. Eat, drink—hell, even brunch—with pride.
Now thru June 25
Alaska Herring Week
Nearly 60 Seattle restaurants, including eight James Beard Award nominees and winners, will have herring at the center of the plate. Dishes will range from a charred citrus-cured herring from the Chihuly Garden Cafe to herring fritters from FareStart. Other participating restaurants include Terra Plata, Tilth, Le Petit Cochon, and Altstadt.
Thu, June 22
Easy Polynésie Patio Party at Bastille
You can nearly will sunshine into existence at this alfresco get together in Ballard. Bastille chef Jason Stoneburner will be roasting a pig on the patio and the bar will be slinging tropical cocktails and beer from Stoup Brewing. As for the tunes: island vinyl, breezy enough to transport you somewhere warm, at least from 5 to 10.
Sat, June 24
Raised Doughnuts Popup at Eastern Cafe
Black sesame, nectarine pie, Taste the Rainbow: these are just a few of the flavors to be found this weekend in the International District. I-Miun Liu and Mi Kim, who has a background in baked goods from the esteemed Macrina Bakery, are popping up Eastern Cafe once again with their yeasted doughnuts in tow. This third Raised Doughnuts popup promises more glazed goodness and it all goes down at 10 in the morning. But be warned, they will go fast.
Sun, June 25
Eid Celebration Dinner at Marjorie
As Ramadan comes to a close, Muslims will end their month of fasting with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the, well, “festival of breaking the fast.” On Capitol Hill, Marjorie will celebrate with a multicourse feast of halal meat and Muslim-inspired desserts. Start with mezze for the table, like hummus, samosas, or charred eggplant with harissa. Heartier dishes come in the form of spiced goat stew or grilled fish with crushed wheat. Finish with saffron ice cream or an orange and rose water sorbet. Dinner is $50.
Mon, June 26
Ciudad’s Dinner and a DJ Volume Six: Texas Heat
The Georgetown grill is at it again with more music and guest chefs. This time: barbecue. Zac Johnson of Meaty Johnson’s BBQ is bringing the heat—and his custom-built smoker. Innuendous name aside, Johnson brisket, pork ribs, spicy sausage, and a whole mess of sides along with sauce-soaking white bread and pickles. Cocktails start at 7, dinner at 7:30, and tickets for the smoky night is $50.
Save the Date: June 29
Pike Place MarketFront Grand Opening
Come tourists, come local fishmongers, come all—the market’s new expansion will host an official shindig, celebrating the opening with an afternoon ceremony, music, and of course food. Things get going at 2, while the festivities go until 7.
