Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 21–27

The Taste the Rainbow Pride–inspired doughnut marries cereal and friend dough. Straight up, now tell me you don't want some Raised Doughnuts. Image: Raised Doughnuts

Now thru June 25

Dine with Pride

All month long, more than 25 restaurants—Outlier, Belltown Brewing, Ravenleaf Public House, and Capitol Cider to name check a few—are offering $15, $25, and $35 specials as a nod to Pride Month. Eat, drink—hell, even brunch—with pride.

Now thru June 25

Alaska Herring Week

Nearly 60 Seattle restaurants, including eight James Beard Award nominees and winners, will have herring at the center of the plate. Dishes will range from a charred citrus-cured herring from the Chihuly Garden Cafe to herring fritters from FareStart. Other participating restaurants include Terra Plata, Tilth, Le Petit Cochon, and Altstadt.

Thu, June 22

Easy Polynésie Patio Party at Bastille

You can nearly will sunshine into existence at this alfresco get together in Ballard. Bastille chef Jason Stoneburner will be roasting a pig on the patio and the bar will be slinging tropical cocktails and beer from Stoup Brewing. As for the tunes: island vinyl, breezy enough to transport you somewhere warm, at least from 5 to 10.

Sat, June 24

Raised Doughnuts Popup at Eastern Cafe

Black sesame, nectarine pie, Taste the Rainbow: these are just a few of the flavors to be found this weekend in the International District. I-Miun Liu and Mi Kim, who has a background in baked goods from the esteemed Macrina Bakery, are popping up Eastern Cafe once again with their yeasted doughnuts in tow. This third Raised Doughnuts popup promises more glazed goodness and it all goes down at 10 in the morning. But be warned, they will go fast.

Sun, June 25

Eid Celebration Dinner at Marjorie

As Ramadan comes to a close, Muslims will end their month of fasting with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the, well, “festival of breaking the fast.” On Capitol Hill, Marjorie will celebrate with a multicourse feast of halal meat and Muslim-inspired desserts. Start with mezze for the table, like hummus, samosas, or charred eggplant with harissa. Heartier dishes come in the form of spiced goat stew or grilled fish with crushed wheat. Finish with saffron ice cream or an orange and rose water sorbet. Dinner is $50.

Mon, June 26

Ciudad’s Dinner and a DJ Volume Six: Texas Heat

The Georgetown grill is at it again with more music and guest chefs. This time: barbecue. Zac Johnson of Meaty Johnson’s BBQ is bringing the heat—and his custom-built smoker. Innuendous name aside, Johnson brisket, pork ribs, spicy sausage, and a whole mess of sides along with sauce-soaking white bread and pickles. Cocktails start at 7, dinner at 7:30, and tickets for the smoky night is $50.

Save the Date: June 29

Pike Place MarketFront Grand Opening

Come tourists, come local fishmongers, come all—the market’s new expansion will host an official shindig, celebrating the opening with an afternoon ceremony, music, and of course food. Things get going at 2, while the festivities go until 7.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.