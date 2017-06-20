What We're Eating Now: July 2017

Tacos at Tu Cantinas

In a tiny wedge of a room, at the end of the bar, a guy stands over a bowl of masa forming tortillas by hand to Latin pop beats—each one a chewy, griddled canvas for black beans, pollo adobado, or cochinita pibil, and…that’s the entire menu. Brass Tacks’ new sibling operates on a colorful shoestring in Georgetown, but nobody inhaling tacos and cold beer seems to mind. —Allecia Vermillion

Fries at Belltown Brewing

The brewpub born from the former Bell and Whete serves house and regional brews alongside sandwiches, charcuterie, and fries that may look unassuming on the menu, but are thick cut and expertly fried—so no going cold in the middle—and flanked by tangy garlic aioli. They’re ideal company for a sunny day and a sunnier saison. —Darren Davis

Broccoli Salad at Contadino

The former Ernest Loves Agnes has joined Brian Clevenger’s growing realm of Italian restaurants and serves pasta with broad appeal (ravioli with pecorino and butter, one hell of a spaghetti bolognese). It’s the vegetables, though, where the subtle charm of Clevenger’s cooking really comes through—like charry broccoli, lifted with subtle anchovy, crunchy bread crumbs, and an unexpected dash of lime. —AV

Poke at FOB Bar

Seen one new poke shop in this town, you’ve seen the other 500, right? Not so—this Belltown newcomer lets you assemble a bowl with uncommon add-ins like octopus, pickled radish, or crispy lotus root. Staff suggestions keep all these choices from overwhelming, and you walk away with a healthyish lunch that bursts with color and texture. —AV