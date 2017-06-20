  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: July 2017

This month’s favorites: a taco oasis, thoughtful broccoli, and memorably great bar fries.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/20/2017 at 8:00am Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Smd 2818 u0e5np

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Tacos at Tu Cantinas

In a tiny wedge of a room, at the end of the bar, a guy stands over a bowl of masa forming tortillas by hand to Latin pop beats—each one a chewy, griddled canvas for black beans, pollo adobado, or cochinita pibil, and…that’s the entire menu. Brass Tacks’ new sibling operates on a colorful shoestring in Georgetown, but nobody inhaling tacos and cold beer seems to mind. —Allecia Vermillion

Fries at Belltown Brewing

The brewpub born from the former Bell and Whete serves house and regional brews alongside sandwiches, charcuterie, and fries that may look unassuming on the menu, but are thick cut and expertly fried—so no going cold in the middle—and flanked by tangy garlic aioli. They’re ideal company for a sunny day and a sunnier saison. —Darren Davis

Broccoli Salad at Contadino

The former Ernest Loves Agnes has joined Brian Clevenger’s growing realm of Italian restaurants and serves pasta with broad appeal (ravioli with pecorino and butter, one hell of a spaghetti bolognese). It’s the vegetables, though, where the subtle charm of Clevenger’s cooking really comes through—like charry broccoli, lifted with subtle anchovy, crunchy bread crumbs, and an unexpected dash of lime. —AV

Poke at FOB Bar

Seen one new poke shop in this town, you’ve seen the other 500, right? Not so—this Belltown newcomer lets you assemble a bowl with uncommon add-ins like octopus, pickled radish, or crispy lotus root. Staff suggestions keep all these choices from overwhelming, and you walk away with a healthyish lunch that bursts with color and texture. —AV

Filed under
Eat Here Now
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

FOB Poke Bar

$$ Hawaiian, Poke 220 Blanchard St.

Seen one new poke shop in this town, you’ve seen the other 500, right? Not so—this Belltown newcomer lets you assemble a bowl with uncommon add-ins like octo...

Contadino

$$ Italian 600 19th Ave E

Brian Clevenger turned the former Ernest Loves Agnes space on 19th Avenue into a duo of Italian restaurants: Pizza on one side, fresh pasta and seasonal vege...

Belltown Brewing

$$ Gastropub 200 Bell Street

The former Belle and Whete's transformation into a brewery straddles the line between neighborhood brewpub and gastropub. The interior may look a little more...

Editor’s Pick

Brass Tacks

$$ American/New American, Burgers 6031 Airport Way S

 It’s the alt-arty totem of its Georgetown neighborhood: a warehouse gastropub with integrity in its food and authenticity in its soul. Happy hour, dinner,...

Related Content

Opening Dispatch

East Anchor Seafood Opens in Madrona

03/14/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Vendemmia Sibling Raccolto Opens in West Seattle

11/04/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Tacos & Tequila

Former Ground Control Is Now Tu Cantinas

03/09/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: July 2017

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Ale Accolades

Behold, the Winners of the 2017 Washington Beer Awards

06/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers, Beers, and Barbecue

06/16/2017 By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Jason Wilson's 2 Eastside Spots Are Officially Open

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

06/15/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sustenance

Here Are 4 New Destinations for Dinner

06/15/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

9:03am By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2017

8:00am By Darren Davis

Business Woman Special

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Should Have Been a Musical All Along

06/16/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

06/15/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Arts 2017

Seattle's Must-See, Must-Do Events This Summer

06/14/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

Landlords Are Now Required to Provide Voter Registration Info

06/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Black Mother Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

06/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Income Tax Proposal, State Budget, and Climate Change Resolution

06/16/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

8 Questions Answered About Seattle's Proposed Income Tax

06/16/2017 Photography by Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser Withdraws Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Approves Using $2.3 Million for New School Bus System

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

06/15/2017 By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe