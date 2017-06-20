  1. Arts & Culture
Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

Charms plays Easy Street in West Seattle, the Bibliophilia Storytelling Festival translates poetry to stage, and Seattle Outdoor Cinema kicks off with 'Rogue One.'

By Seattle Met Staff 6/20/2017 at 9:03am

Seattle post-punk trio Charms. 

Image: Lauren Rodriguez

Tue, June 20
(Sandy) Alex G
Now here's an outlet to indulge in some 2000s Seattle indie-rock nostalgia. (Sandy) Alex G—formerly known just as Alex G— revives the ghost of indie past with his poetic lyrics, melodic guitar, and charmingly off-tune voice. Though he sticks pretty adamantly to a flannel-wearing, soft-rock aesthetic, his area of expertise is not solely confined to alt rock: he also plays guitar on two of Frank Ocean’s albums, Endless and Blonde. The Crocodile, $14

Wed, June 21
Charms
The Seattle trio's brand of post-punk jumps gracefully between industrial and ambient. Their fusion of electric noise and spacey guitar melodies bring to mind something like Amazon's biospheres: green encased in glass. And yet it's the Amazonian transformation of Seattle that much of Charms seems to literally wail against. Easy Street Records, Free

June 22–24
And_Now? Archaic Social Media
In 1989, University of Washington alumnus Anne Focke saw a need for a platform that allowed international arts communities to connect across time zones. But this was a lofty goal in a time well before the internet as we know it. Even so, Focke channeled her creative prowess into a primitive online network, Arts Wire, which connected artists from across the nation. Nearly thirty years later, Focke and her team excavated this time capsule–like project and now present their array of findings through zines, visual installments, discussions, and readings. Jacob Lawrence Gallery, Free

June 22–24
Bibliophilia Storytelling Festival
Word Lit Zine and Theater Schmeater combine to turn the often isolated act of reading into an immersive, on-stage experience. During the course of three nights, actors and writers explore the explosive potential of combining prose and poetry with stagecraft. Seattle poet Anastacia Renee ends the festival with a performance called Poetry Verse Play, in which theater and literature truly come head-to-head: Renee’s poem provides the backdrop for a group of actors to perform an improvised one-act inspired by her work. Theater Schmeater, $14

Sat, June 24
Seattle Outdoor Cinema: 'Rogue One' Family Night
Calling all Wookies, Ewoks, droids, and sure, Sith...why not?...to opening night of Seattle Outdoor Cinema and its 25th anniversary party. To celebrate the occasion, this screening of  Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be the cinema's only expressly family-friendly night—so do bring the young Padawan. Jedi Masters might consider wetting their whistle at the beer garden (missed opportunity to call it Mos Eisley Cantina, to be honest). Light sabers will also be sold in honor of the beloved Carrie Fisher. South Lake Union Discovery Center, Free

Cheap Week
