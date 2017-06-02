Shifts & Shakeups
This Week in Restaurant News: Charles Smith Rosé Festival and a New Molly Moon's Location
Plus, philanthropic negronis at Heartwood Provisions.
Openings
Molly Moon's
Seattle isn’t lacking in the ice cream department, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting that Molly Moon's is opening its eighth location today in Columbia City. Kids 12 and under can snatch up a free cone before 5pm.
Juanita's Taqueria
The owners of Golden Wheat Bakery are heading towards new endeavors–they have opened a taco shop down the street called Juanita’s Taqueria, on East Cherry St.
Kidd Valley
Kidd Valley, with its fresh burgers, fries, and sandwiches is opening a new outpost over on Pier 54 right next to Ivar’s. Sure, it sees a high volume of tourists, but it has a beautiful view.
Cakes of Paradise
Listen to Hawaiian reggae while overdosing on sugary treats–Cakes of Paradise Bakery Cafe is now open in Georgetown.
Expansion Mode
Next Level Burger
Oregon's plant-based burger joint is making its way up north, reports Eater Seattle. And it'll land in the Roosevelt Whole Foods come August.
Events
Charles Smith
Charles Smith’s first annual The Jet City Rose Experience is happening this Saturday. Festivities start at 1pm and music starts at 3:30pm, and they're serving up rosy wines from over 20 different makers.
Drinking for a Cause
Heartwood Provisions, et al.
The nationwide Negroni Week is coming to Seattle, so June 5 through 11, bartenders are serving up these uniquely crafted drinks and donating the profits to a wide range of causes. Heartwood Provisions is serving up one that mixes an IPA reduction, Fino Sherry, Campari, and gin. (There's probably even a Negroni Week happening in your neck of the woods.)