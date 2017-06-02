  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Charles Smith Rosé Festival and a New Molly Moon's Location

Plus, philanthropic negronis at Heartwood Provisions.

By Amber Wright 6/2/2017 at 9:00am

Heartwood provisions negroni kjrdsq

Heartwood Provisions is serving up a Negroni made with an IPA reduction and always garnished with an orange peel–all for a cause. 

Image: Catherine Hyland / Heartwood Provisions

Openings

Molly Moon's
Seattle isn’t lacking in the ice cream department, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting that Molly Moon's is opening its eighth location today in Columbia City. Kids 12 and under can snatch up a free cone before 5pm.  

Juanita's Taqueria
The owners of Golden Wheat Bakery are heading towards new endeavors–they have opened a taco shop down the street called Juanita’s Taqueria, on East Cherry St.

Kidd Valley
Kidd Valley, with its fresh burgers, fries, and sandwiches is opening a new outpost over on Pier 54 right next to Ivar’s. Sure, it sees a high volume of tourists, but it has a beautiful view.

Cakes of Paradise
Listen to Hawaiian reggae while overdosing on sugary treats–Cakes of Paradise Bakery Cafe is now open in Georgetown.

Expansion Mode

Next Level Burger
Oregon's plant-based burger joint is making its way up north, reports Eater Seattle. And it'll land in the Roosevelt Whole Foods come August.

Events

Charles Smith
Charles Smith’s first annual The Jet City Rose Experience is happening this Saturday. Festivities start at 1pm and music starts at 3:30pm, and they're serving up rosy wines from over 20 different makers.

Drinking for a Cause

Heartwood Provisions, et al.
The nationwide Negroni Week is coming to Seattle, so June 5 through 11, bartenders are serving up these uniquely crafted drinks and donating the profits to a wide range of causes. Heartwood Provisions is serving up one that mixes an IPA reduction, Fino Sherry, Campari, and gin. (There's probably even a Negroni Week happening in your neck of the woods.)

 

News & City Life

News Roundup

Week in Review: Homeless Count, Sound Transit, and the Paris Climate Accord

06/02/2017 By Liz Weber

That Washington

Murray Joins 60 Mayors Who Promise to Uphold Paris Climate Accord Goals

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

7 Big Takeaways from This Year's Homeless Count

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Jessyn Farrell Resigns as State Legislator, Will Focus on Mayor's Race

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Soda Tax Bill Now Excludes Diet Drinks

05/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

Landlords Sue City Over Restrictions on Move-In Fees

05/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

