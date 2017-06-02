This Week in Restaurant News: Charles Smith Rosé Festival and a New Molly Moon's Location

Heartwood Provisions is serving up a Negroni made with an IPA reduction and always garnished with an orange peel–all for a cause. Image: Catherine Hyland / Heartwood Provisions

Openings

Molly Moon's

Seattle isn’t lacking in the ice cream department, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting that Molly Moon's is opening its eighth location today in Columbia City. Kids 12 and under can snatch up a free cone before 5pm.

Juanita's Taqueria

The owners of Golden Wheat Bakery are heading towards new endeavors–they have opened a taco shop down the street called Juanita’s Taqueria, on East Cherry St.

Kidd Valley

Kidd Valley, with its fresh burgers, fries, and sandwiches is opening a new outpost over on Pier 54 right next to Ivar’s. Sure, it sees a high volume of tourists, but it has a beautiful view.

Cakes of Paradise

Listen to Hawaiian reggae while overdosing on sugary treats–Cakes of Paradise Bakery Cafe is now open in Georgetown.

Expansion Mode

Next Level Burger

Oregon's plant-based burger joint is making its way up north, reports Eater Seattle. And it'll land in the Roosevelt Whole Foods come August.

Events

Charles Smith

Charles Smith’s first annual The Jet City Rose Experience is happening this Saturday. Festivities start at 1pm and music starts at 3:30pm, and they're serving up rosy wines from over 20 different makers.

Drinking for a Cause

Heartwood Provisions, et al.

The nationwide Negroni Week is coming to Seattle, so June 5 through 11, bartenders are serving up these uniquely crafted drinks and donating the profits to a wide range of causes. Heartwood Provisions is serving up one that mixes an IPA reduction, Fino Sherry, Campari, and gin. (There's probably even a Negroni Week happening in your neck of the woods.)