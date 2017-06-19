  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When: June 19–25

Celebrate Moorea Seal's Anniversary, light the park with Glassybaby, and stroll through Chophouse Row's night market this week.

By Nicole Erickson 6/19/2017 at 10:00am

Moorea seal wad3qx

Wed, June 21
Night Market at Chophouse Row
Spend a summer evening strolling through this farmer's market created by Bar Ferdinand's Matt Dillon. Every week from 4–8, stock up on your favorite produce and other locally produced products. Open rain or shine, the market features a mixture of art, design, and food alongside Chophouse Row's assortment of shops. While you're there, take advantage of Upper Bar Ferdinand's wine tasting offerings and Kurt Farm Shop's eclectic ice cream flavors. 

Wed, June 21
Light the Park
This year, spend the summer solstice supporting a meaningful cause. Light the Park is an annual event to raise awareness for Alzheimer's at Alvin Larkins Park—surrounded by the glow of Glassybaby candles. With every ticket purchase for this event, $10 goes toward supporting the Alzheimer's Association, and includes a Glassybaby of your choice. Purchase your ticket and light the park with your loved ones.

Fri, June 23
Moorea Seal 3rd Anniversary Party
Happy Anniversary to Moorea Seal! Join the store as they celebrate turning three with a store-wide party. Treats include limited edition totes for the first 100 people who attend, prizes with every purchase, and more. Snag a few of your girlfriends, sip a few cocktails, and join the celebration.

Chophouse Row, Glassybaby, Moorea Seal
