Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

Crisp, white walls, marble countertops, and accents of rose gold break through the bustling traffic of Capitol Hill. Nestled below the Excelsior Apartments, Stock and Pantry exudes an aesthetic of soft modernism, but in a bold way. The housewares shop goes beyond the usual mélange of goods, opting instead for Scandinavian and Japanese designers. This young atelier along Pike is as inspirational as the goods within.

Stock and Pantry held their grand opening in February of this year without any fanfare or social media announcing their arrival. Despite their quiet entry into the neighborhood, the store has quickly made their presence known, primarily by word of mouth. Something of a rarity these days in our fast-paced, interconnected world.

Owned by local Seattleite Sasha Clark, the boutique’s dreamy and welcoming environment allow for pause on even the busiest of days. One could spend hours breathing in all of the intricate details of the shop or flipping through the pages of one of the effortlessly placed books on the front table. Whether it be a bright tangerine book on Japanese cooking, or a richly red book about feminism, each one serves as both a great read and an element of design for the home.

Originally from San Francisco, Clark studied architecture and interior design before changing courses to manufacture her own line of sauces and condiments—oh, the twists and turns of life. And while she no longer sells her own jarred goods, Clark acknowledges her canning past inspired the pantry aspect of Stock and Pantry. If you’ve never considered giving a bottle of fish sauce as a gift, you haven’t seen the exquisite bottles that Stock and Pantry carries. The artisanal selection of pantry items could almost be mistaken for art rather than an ingredient.

Although Stock and Pantry does carry pantry items, the shop primarily focuses on small home decor and gifts. Drawing from the Scandinavian and Japanese influences that she adores, Clark believes in filling the store with items that are simple, yet made with high quality materials. Upon entering the store and stepping into the minimal, yet interesting aesthetic, the quality of each item is apparent.

“It’s all about bringing in hard-to-find pieces,” says Clark, “things with unique, interesting stories.” These pieces include anything from handmade knives cut from reclaimed plow disks in Brazil, to candles from the coast of Sweden. With an attitude of serving customers, rather than selling to them, Clark has created an atmosphere that draws you in and invites you to ask about the stories behind each item, bringing a new appreciation to their beauty.

And so far, customers are loving Stock and Pantry’s atmosphere indeed. It goes to show that when you fill a store with innovative design, unique items that showcase their craftsmanship, and an owner whose passion, ease, and concept are clearly communicated, bells and whistles are no longer necessary. See for yourself at 313 East Pine St.