  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Men’s Fashion

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

One diehard baseball fan. One local designer. The summer’s most infamous fashion trend.

By Lindsay Cohen 6/15/2017 at 12:30pm

Img 4551 hlictf

Lifelong M's fan Kristjan Schweizer embraces the male romper.

Image: Lindsay Cohen

I was at Safeco this past Sunday when I did a double take. Was that an actual male romper, out in the wild? At a Mariners game, no less?

Kristjan Schweizer, of Seattle, loved the baseball team ever since he was a kid, when he would make the two-hour trek from his hometown of Leavenworth to see the boys of summer play in the Emerald City. As an adult, he even met his now-fiancee in the Pen, the popular outfield beer garden beloved by singles. 

So it seemed only natural for the 30-year-old to enlist a local designer to make a custom outfit to turn some heads for a Sunday game versus the Blue Jays (attendance: 41,137—one of the best-attended games for the Mariners this season, per the team’s marketing folks). 

And turn heads he did, wearing a male romper—a one-piece outfit decked out in Mariners logos. (Yes… that’s a onesie for adults, and a major topic of discussion on the internet of late.) 

“It was about a month ago where I was sent an article about the [male romper] craze and my friends all thought it was something I would wear,” Schweizer said. “I love wearing clothes that are out there and fun. I thought the idea of a [male romper] was hilarious.” 

Enter Brittany Forney, a local designer, whom Schweizer knew from Ray’s Boathouse, where they both worked. Forney’s a graduate of New York Fashion Academy in Ballard, and created her own custom clothing design firm last year. 

When Schweizer approached Forney to sew a custom romper, she was sold—immediately. 

“I knew I had to do it! Male rompers have become super popular this season,” Forney said. 

The process took about a month from first thought to fashion statement. The duo picked out the right fabric and did an initial measurement. Forney had a mockup in less than a week (and yes, in case you’re wondering, there’s a custom fly to make the bathroom break a breeze.) 

“Less than three days [after the mockup], she came up with the gem [I wore] on Sunday,” he said. “I am blown away.” 

Schweizer wore the $225 getup to Sunday’s game and was inundated with people asking him about the ensemble. (My tweet garnered an outsize amount of attention, including a retweet by the Mariners and a comment from the team’s mascot, Mariner Moose.) 

Forney said after the success of this project, she’s ready to kick the sewing machine into high gear and would make a custom team romper for any fan who asks—even for the Moose. “I’ve always been interested in men’s fashion,” she said, “and [I love] me a good romper.”

You can order a custom romper from Brittany Forney via email at Brittany@bartle-b.com and on Instagram at bartle.b.

Filed under
Mariners, Seattle Designer, Bartle B.
Show Comments

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: Alial Fital Womenswear

03/22/2013

Slideshow

Introducing Seattle Designer Suk Chai and Schai, Her Locally Created Brand

02/21/2014

Slideshow

Slide Show: Spring Fashion 2013

03/15/2013

Slideshow

Slide Show: Instruments of Change

05/02/2015

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Sustenance

Here Are 4 New Destinations for Dinner

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

06/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

06/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

06/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

2:12pm By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Arts 2017

Seattle's Must-See, Must-Do Events This Summer

06/14/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser Withdraws Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Approves Using $2.3 Million for New School Bus System

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

06/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

12:30pm By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe