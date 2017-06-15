Theater

Thru June 25

Cabaret

More than 50 years after its Broadway debut, the exuberant and tragic musical Cabaret still packs an emotional punch. Set in 1931 Berlin during the rise of the Nazis, the story of lively late-night action at the Kit Kat Klub and the budding romance between cabaret performer Sally Bowles and writer Cliff Bradshaw can never escape the impending historical doom that grows closer with each passing musical number. 5th Avenue Theatre, $30–$90

Visual Art

Sat, June 17

Damien Davis and C. Davida Ingram

Join in on the conversation as Brooklyn-based artist Damien Davis and Seattle’s C. Davida Ingram dive into their shared artistic sensibilities and discuss blackness in contemporary art. The two discuss the role of art in social justice and the importance of empowering marginalized voices, especially during tumultuous and divisive times. Northwest African American Museum, $7

Special Events

Fri, June 16

Vermillion Nine Year Anniversary Gala

It's easy to miss Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar. Just off Pike, and shoulder-to-shoulder with Barça, its art-up-front-bar-in-back setup keeps things low key. And that's precisely what makes it such a gem—that, and it's years-long support of the creative class as a trusty venue for concerts, readings, and visual art. Don't miss Vermillion's nine years as the stalwart in a rapidly shifting Pike/Pine corridor with food, booze, and dancing. Vermillion, $50

June 17–18

Fremont Fair

It's that time of year again. The 29th-annual Fremont Solstice—put on by the nonprofit Fremont Arts Council—means extravagant floats and naked people on bikes, yes, but don't forget about the Fremont Fair at large. The Craft Market brings together hundreds of artists and a giant open-air bazaar, there's a party for decorated cars at the Art Car blowout, and to really put a bow on things, a Sunday parade just for dogs. Fremont, Free

June 17–18

Seattle Retro Gaming Expo

A high-performance $500 video game console was all the rage at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, but there's something alluring still about the early generation systems from the '80s and '90s. Celebrate video gaming's formative years at the Seattle Retro Gaming Expo, complete with free arcade games, themed arts and crafts, indie developers showcasing their retro-inspired creations, and industry panels. Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, $20–$60

Food & Drink

Sat, June 17

Solstice Night Market Pop-Up

After the Fremont Solstice parade, head over to the inaugural nighttime South Lake Union night market. Think of it as a polarized version of the SLU Saturday market, with street food, pop-ups, and crafts under the solstice moon. Celebrations begin at 3pm and last until 9pm, giving you plenty of time to head over with friends and family (and put on clothes if you had just participated in the naked bike ride). South Lake Union Saturday Market, Free