  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

Close out solstice at South Lake Union's first-ever night market, discuss blackness in contemporary art at the Northwest African American Museum, and celebrate nine years of Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/15/2017 at 2:12pm

Unknown 1 j6nr6l

Image: Via Mobile Food Rodeo

Theater

Thru June 25
Cabaret
More than 50 years after its Broadway debut, the exuberant and tragic musical Cabaret still packs an emotional punch. Set in 1931 Berlin during the rise of the Nazis, the story of lively late-night action at the Kit Kat Klub and the budding romance between cabaret performer Sally Bowles and writer Cliff Bradshaw can never escape the impending historical doom that grows closer with each passing musical number. 5th Avenue Theatre, $30–$90

Visual Art

Sat, June 17
Damien Davis and C. Davida Ingram
Join in on the conversation as Brooklyn-based artist Damien Davis and Seattle’s C. Davida Ingram dive into their shared artistic sensibilities and discuss blackness in contemporary art. The two discuss the role of art in social justice and the importance of empowering marginalized voices, especially during tumultuous and divisive times. Northwest African American Museum, $7

Special Events

Fri, June 16
Vermillion Nine Year Anniversary Gala
It's easy to miss Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar. Just off Pike, and shoulder-to-shoulder with Barça, its art-up-front-bar-in-back setup keeps things low key. And that's precisely what makes it such a gem—that, and it's years-long support of the creative class as a trusty venue for concerts, readings, and visual art. Don't miss Vermillion's nine years as the stalwart in a rapidly shifting Pike/Pine corridor with food, booze, and dancing. Vermillion, $50

June 17–18
Fremont Fair
It's that time of year again. The 29th-annual Fremont Solstice—put on by the nonprofit Fremont Arts Council—means extravagant floats and naked people on bikes, yes, but don't forget about the Fremont Fair at large. The Craft Market brings together hundreds of artists and a giant open-air bazaar, there's a party for decorated cars at the Art Car blowout, and to really put a bow on things, a Sunday parade just for dogs. Fremont, Free

June 17–18
Seattle Retro Gaming Expo
A high-performance $500 video game console was all the rage at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, but there's something alluring still about the early generation systems from the '80s and '90s. Celebrate video gaming's formative years at the Seattle Retro Gaming Expo, complete with free arcade games, themed arts and crafts, indie developers showcasing their retro-inspired creations, and industry panels. Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, $20–$60

Food & Drink

Sat, June 17
Solstice Night Market Pop-Up
After the Fremont Solstice parade, head over to the inaugural nighttime South Lake Union night market. Think of it as a polarized version of the SLU Saturday market, with street food, pop-ups, and crafts under the solstice moon. Celebrations begin at 3pm and last until 9pm, giving you plenty of time to head over with friends and family (and put on clothes if you had just participated in the naked bike ride). South Lake Union Saturday Market, Free

Filed under
Met Picks, Weekend
Show Comments
In this Article

Food & Drink

Solstice Night Market Pop-Up

Editor’s Pick South Lake Union Saturday Market

After the Fremont Solstice parade, head over to the inaugural nighttime South Lake Union night market. Think of it as a polarized version of the SLU Saturday...

Special Events

Seattle Retro Gaming Expo

Editor’s Pick $20–$60 Fisher Pavilion

A high-performance $500 video game console was all the rage at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, but there's something alluring still...

Art, Eat & Drink

Fremont Fair

Editor’s Pick Free Fremont

It's that time of year again. The 29th-annual Fremont Solstice—put on by the nonprofit Fremont Arts Council—means extravagant floats and naked people on bike...

Eat & Drink

Vermillion Nine Year Anniversary Gala

Editor’s Pick $50 Vermillion

It's easy to miss Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar. Just off Pike, and shoulder-to-shoulder with Barça, its art-up-front-bar-in-back setup keeps things low key...

Art

Damien Davis and C. Davida Ingram

Editor’s Pick $7 Northwest African American Museum

Join in on the conversation as Brooklyn-based artist Damien Davis and Seattle’s C. Davida Ingram dive into their shared artistic sensibilities and discuss bl...

Theater

Cabaret 5th Ave

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM $30-$90 Paramount Theatre

More than 50 years after its Broadway debut, the exuberant and tragic musical Cabaret still packs an emotional punch. Set in 1931 Berlin during the rise of t...

Related Content

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: St. Pat’s Day Warmup, SAM Remix, the Dismemberment Plan

03/10/2011 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Xavier Rudd, The Talent Show, SAM Parade

05/05/2011 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Ghostland Observatory, Seattle Cheese Fest, Patton Oswalt

05/12/2011 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Cap Hill Block Party, GreenNote, Much Ado About Nothing

07/22/2010 By Laura Dannen

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

The Team Behind Bellevue's 99 Park Will Open 2120 Next Week

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Sustenance

Here Are 4 New Destinations for Dinner

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

06/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

06/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

06/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

2:12pm By Seattle Met Staff

Summer Arts 2017

Seattle's Must-See, Must-Do Events This Summer

06/14/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser Withdraws Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Approves Using $2.3 Million for New School Bus System

06/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

06/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

12:30pm By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe