Here Are 4 New Destinations for Dinner

From Georgetown barbecue to French-Japanese creations in Mount Baker.

By Allecia Vermillion 6/15/2017 at 9:00am

Iconiq 2 dk5fwt

Did I mention the platings at Iconiq are stunning?

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Cafe Hitchcock

Brendan McGill’s all-day cafe in the art deco Exchange Building was already a charming place for morning biscuits (great ones), meaty sandwiches, and a glass of wine after work. But McGill doesn’t want his serviceable daytime spot to be “a place you only hit for lunch and never take a date”—he recently rolled out dinner service, and pushed hours out until 9pm. Seattle’s central business district doesn’t have many dinner options, much less locally owned restaurants from chefs who make their own charcuterie—and raise their own pigs. McGill is largely inspired by places like Le Pichet (and its many marvelous Parisian forerunners) so it’s no surprise the nighttime menu hews French, with a menu of pate de campagne, roast half chicken, a croque madame, and a chilled salad of (local) asparagus. 

Iconiq

I know. That name, right? In no way does it convey the subtle charms of this new place, where an Osaka-born veteran of Book Bindery, Luc, and RN74 combines French and Japanese flavors. Given the Mount Baker location, I assumed (wrongly) that Iconiq would be a clattering bring-the-fam spot like Heyday up the street. Instead it strikes that tricky balance between a destination restaurant with beautiful plating and ambitious dishes, but also a mellow spot where entrees mostly stay at $30 or less. The risotto in any form is a showstopper; if you don't feel like full-on dinner, the bar in the back takes full advantage of the beautiful views, with more casual, snacky plates like miso bread pudding. Here’s the review in our July issue

Raney’s Bar and Grill

The family behind the Raney Brothers BBQ food truck now serves its pulled pork sandwiches and grinders in an actual restaurant literally across the street from Jack’s BBQ—ballsy. The brick-and-mortar menu encompasses even more meaty action, like burgers, melts (aka smoked meet chopped, mixed with celery and onion, and grilled with melted cheese) and a sandwich concoction known as the dude: a heap of barbecue meat on top of a slab of meatloaf, garnished with slaw, grilled onions, and cheese. The fries might be as beloved as the carnivorous creations. Heads up: It’s 21 and over only.                                         

Musashi’s

Wallingford’s go-to for sushi and chirashi at friendly prices just opened its new outpost in Chinatown-International District. The longtime home of Fu Lin is now the largest of Musashi’s three locations (aka dinner doesn’t necessarily involve a long wait), and accepts credit cards.

4 New Restaurants
