  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

Caution: descriptions of hunger-inducing dry-aged cote de boeuf, fresh oysters, and whiskey pairings ahead.

By Amber Wright 6/14/2017 at 8:30am

Boathouse deck 4 naodcw

Enjoy a steak and eggs special at Ray's Boathouse while you contemplate whether or not the perfect view enhances the taste of brunch.

Image: Ray's Boathouse

Goldfinch Tavern

Three-course meal chalk full of options: seared king salmon with morel mushrooms, a prime hanger steak with black truffle potato gnocchi, or a pork tenderloin with smoky apple sauce. Plus, every dish comes with the perfect Pike Brewing pint to accompany it. Dad can also take home a complimentary growler of Pike Brewing’s Hive Five Honey Ale. $55

Volunteer Park Cafe

This cafe is serving up a three-course meal of classic dad dishes: pot roast with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and pan gravy, and a brownie sundae with vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry compote, and walnuts for dessert. Reservations required. $45

Hitchcock

Get ready for this mouthful: a dry-aged, bone-in, one-kilo cote de boeuf roasted in a wood-fired oven, basted with butter and herbs, and served with fried sunchokes, roasted vegetables, glace de viande, plus two beef marrow bones. This meaty meal comes with a pour of Bainbridge Island whiskey straight from the top shelf. $100

Ram Restaurant and Brewery

Serving up all you can eat Big Red’s IPA baby back ribs served with beans, cole slaw, and fries, Ram ensures dads will be stuffed. And if not, they brew a lot of beer that should help out on that front. $27

Dunbar Room

A massive 12-ounce ribeye steak with caramelized shallot mashed potatoes, roasted red onions, horseradish, and olive aioli might just be what Dad is dreaming of; add a glass of Horse Heaven Hills red wine or Willet Pot Still Reserve Bourbon and he's set for a solid REM cycle. But if bloody marys and mimosas are more his speed, Dunbar Room also runs a Jazz Brunch from 10–2 (a la carte pricing). $32, $12 optional drink pairing

Bar del Corso

Melissa Miranda, one of Seattle Met's Next Hot Chefs, is back at Bar del Corso with her Filipino popup, Musang. This brunch will honor her father, the so nicknamed Musang, who will also in the kitchen alongside Miranda, showing off his skills for this family-centered event. $50

Ray’s Boathouse

This waterfront restaurant is adding a steak and eggs to their brunch menu special for Father's Day. Dad can enjoy applewood grilled sirloin, two scrambled eggs, arugula, sweet peppers, balsamic syrup, and Old Bay breakfast potatoes all while he takes in the view. $35

Alderbrook Resort and Spa

Come Friday, June 16, this getaway on Hood Canal will have a BattleBrook saison beer dinner with dishes made by executive chef Josh Delgado. Sunday, June 18 brings a menu of noshes ranging from bacon mac-and-cheese to cedar plank–grilled Columbia River steelhead salmon. $80 for Friday, $49 for Sunday brunch (kids 10 and under eat for $16)

Fogo de Chão

Get a taste of Brazil by way of trained gaucho chefs who swiftly carve up 16 different cuts of grilled meats alongside seasonal salads, soups, and fresh vegetables. Meat proffered tableside? Sounds like a dad—and family—favorite. $50

Pearl

Talk about treating dad: Order one meal and he gets one on the house. Their regular menu includes fresh oysters, a chef’s cioppino, and a grilled bistro steak served with housemade chimichurri, fried potatoes and grilled roma tomatoes.

Washington Brewer's Festival

Beer counts as a meal, right? Father's Day weekend at Marymoor Park is Dad's chance to try some of the 500 different beers from 130 different Washington breweries. But maybe visit the food trucks in between tastings, too. $30

Filed under
Dining Out, Father's Day
Show Comments
In this Article

Alderbrook Resort and Spa

7101 E State Highway 106

Pearl Bar and Dining

$$$ Continental 700 Bellevue Way NE

That whoosh sound you just heard was a thousand Eastside singles swooning a little. Pearl opened off the garage at Lincoln Center in the heart of downtown Be...

Editor’s Pick

Ray's Boathouse

$$$$ American/New American 6049 Seaview Ave NW

For over four decades, this dockside legend defined iconic Northwest dining, with its archetypal seafood menu, its record of pristine sourcing (Copper River ...

Editor’s Pick

Bar del Corso

$ Italian 3057 Beacon Ave S

Lucky Beacon Hill, that its pizzeria so embodies the soul of the neighborhood restaurant. The place bubbles, from the sheer crush of devotees inside its tidy...

Dunbar Room

$$ American/New American, Northwest 900 Madison St.

The former Hunt Club inside the Hotel Sorrento is refreshed and reborn as a bistro of sorts, with wood paneling, Moroccan tile floors, an an uber seasonal No...

The Ram Restaurant and Big Horn Brewery

$$ American/New American 2650 NE University Village St.

The Ram is part of the restaurant group which includes CB and Potts, Shenanigans, Humperkinks, Murphys and Stonehouse.

Editor’s Pick

Hitchcock Restaurant

$$$ American/New American 133 Winslow Way East Ste 100

This sleek dinner house a few blocks from the ferry dock in Winslow sustains a fierce locavorism: A plate of blasted purple broccoli with pine nuts and goat ...

Editor’s Pick

Volunteer Park Cafe and Marketplace

$$ American/New American 1501 17th Ave E

Like the lovably daffy neighbor who makes you crazy but unites the community, this charming corner cafe-slash-bakery amid the residences of North Capitol Hil...

Editor’s Pick

Goldfinch Tavern

$$$ American/New American 99 Union St

Smooth as a Don Draper sales pitch, the luscious Goldfinch is restaurant overachiever Ethan Stowell’s claim upon the increasingly commendable hotel restauran...

Related Content

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Daddy Dearest

Father’s Day Food

06/14/2010 By Kathryn Robinson

Dining with Dad

Where to Eat This Father's Day Weekend

06/14/2016 By Rosin Saez

Article

Seattle’s Best Holiday Cookies

11/22/2011 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Dining with Dad

Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

8:30am By Amber Wright

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

06/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—with Double the Restaurants

06/12/2017 By Amber Wright

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

06/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

06/09/2017 By Liz Weber

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Could Use SDOT Funds for New School Bus System

9:16am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

06/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe