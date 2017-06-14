Where to Dine Out This Father's Day Weekend

Enjoy a steak and eggs special at Ray's Boathouse while you contemplate whether or not the perfect view enhances the taste of brunch. Image: Ray's Boathouse

Three-course meal chalk full of options: seared king salmon with morel mushrooms, a prime hanger steak with black truffle potato gnocchi, or a pork tenderloin with smoky apple sauce. Plus, every dish comes with the perfect Pike Brewing pint to accompany it. Dad can also take home a complimentary growler of Pike Brewing’s Hive Five Honey Ale. $55

This cafe is serving up a three-course meal of classic dad dishes: pot roast with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and pan gravy, and a brownie sundae with vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry compote, and walnuts for dessert. Reservations required. $45

Get ready for this mouthful: a dry-aged, bone-in, one-kilo cote de boeuf roasted in a wood-fired oven, basted with butter and herbs, and served with fried sunchokes, roasted vegetables, glace de viande, plus two beef marrow bones. This meaty meal comes with a pour of Bainbridge Island whiskey straight from the top shelf. $100

Serving up all you can eat Big Red’s IPA baby back ribs served with beans, cole slaw, and fries, Ram ensures dads will be stuffed. And if not, they brew a lot of beer that should help out on that front. $27

A massive 12-ounce ribeye steak with caramelized shallot mashed potatoes, roasted red onions, horseradish, and olive aioli might just be what Dad is dreaming of; add a glass of Horse Heaven Hills red wine or Willet Pot Still Reserve Bourbon and he's set for a solid REM cycle. But if bloody marys and mimosas are more his speed, Dunbar Room also runs a Jazz Brunch from 10–2 (a la carte pricing). $32, $12 optional drink pairing

Melissa Miranda, one of Seattle Met's Next Hot Chefs, is back at Bar del Corso with her Filipino popup, Musang. This brunch will honor her father, the so nicknamed Musang, who will also in the kitchen alongside Miranda, showing off his skills for this family-centered event. $50

This waterfront restaurant is adding a steak and eggs to their brunch menu special for Father's Day. Dad can enjoy applewood grilled sirloin, two scrambled eggs, arugula, sweet peppers, balsamic syrup, and Old Bay breakfast potatoes all while he takes in the view. $35

Come Friday, June 16, this getaway on Hood Canal will have a BattleBrook saison beer dinner with dishes made by executive chef Josh Delgado. Sunday, June 18 brings a menu of noshes ranging from bacon mac-and-cheese to cedar plank–grilled Columbia River steelhead salmon. $80 for Friday, $49 for Sunday brunch (kids 10 and under eat for $16)

Get a taste of Brazil by way of trained gaucho chefs who swiftly carve up 16 different cuts of grilled meats alongside seasonal salads, soups, and fresh vegetables. Meat proffered tableside? Sounds like a dad—and family—favorite. $50

Talk about treating dad: Order one meal and he gets one on the house. Their regular menu includes fresh oysters, a chef’s cioppino, and a grilled bistro steak served with housemade chimichurri, fried potatoes and grilled roma tomatoes.

Beer counts as a meal, right? Father's Day weekend at Marymoor Park is Dad's chance to try some of the 500 different beers from 130 different Washington breweries. But maybe visit the food trucks in between tastings, too. $30