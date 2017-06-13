  1. Arts & Culture
Cheap Week: June 13–18

Celebrate: South Seattle with the Block Party at the Station, Washington state writers at Hugo House, and Seattle Central College's 50th birthday party.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/13/2017 at 1:51pm

13483119 10154280175626255 7604744736569705196 o yc1aga

Block Party at the Station.

Image: Naomi Ishisaka

Wed, June 14
Seattle Central College Anniversary Celebration
Seattle Central College is half a century old. How time flies. The year-end event honors Seattle Central’s big 50 by celebrating the achievements of students and staff that made it possible. This year's graduating class shows off the culmination of their work—textiles, furniture design, digital art—in a free open house, and visitors will be given the opportunity to learn more about programs provided by Seattle Central. President Sheila Edwards Lange will put a bow on the festivities with a toast and remarks. Seattle Central College, Free

Thu, June 15
Writers and Poets of Washington State
Washington is home to some of the most talented writers and poets in the country, and this week they come out to play. The Hugo House showcase will prove Washington’s literary genius with readings from Eastern Washington poets Gary Lilley and Ann Tweedy and Western Washington authors Erin Pringle and Sharma Shields. Hugo House, Free

June 16–18
Indigo
JKLM studio presents a unique collaboration of dancers from groups in Seattle and Columbus, Ohio in the presentation of Sea <> Bus dance company’s debut, Indigo. The group puts on a display of collaboration and spontaneity in a series of improvised performances. Indigo seeks to bring the viewers into the experience through these contemporary improvisational practices and allow their methods to be a testament to the power of dance. Velocity Dance Center, $20

Fri, June 16
SassyBlack with DoNormaal
Victory Studios will film a live performance by Seattle musical master SassyBlack, an artist known for her ability to cohesively integrate psychedelic electronic beats, classic jazz, hip hop, and soul into a mesmerizing product. Joining her is DoNormaal, a Seattle rapper taking over the male-dominated hip hop community with a unique lyrical style and stage presence. As if this power lineup isn’t enough incentive, attendees can expect unlimited free beer. Be sure to check out SassyBlack’s latest album New Black Swing, which arrives on June 23. Victory Studios, $10

Sat, June 17
Block Party at the Station
What better way to celebrate South Seattle’s diverse artistic community than with a festival that provides a stage for local hip-hop artists and performers? Block Party at the Station partners up with Beacon Arts to provide a safe space and celebratory space for all members of the community. A particular focus of the festival will be on providing support for artists of color, the LGBTQ community, and youth voices. In addition to the hip-hop performers, the festival features local food and clothing vendors as well as visual artists. The Station Cafe, Free

