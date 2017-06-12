Wear What When: June 12–18

June 12–15

Bellefleur Lingerie Custom Silk Event

Have you ever wanted to dabble in design? Bellefleur is hosting an event where you can take your design skills to the next level with their custom silk event! Choose between a robe, chemise, or pajama style and decide what color you want, along with any details, and have it custom made for you. Becoming a fashion designer for a day has never been so simple.

Tue, June 13

Timbuk2 x CycleHack Meetup

This event is for all the Seattle cyclists out there: Timbuk2 Seattle is partnering with CycleHack for this collaborative event focused on learning more about cycling innovation. This is a great opportunity to meet others in the cycling community and create new conversations about the sport. Nibble on snacks and sip beverages while learning more about how to get involved in the local cycling community.

Wed, June 14

Cosmic Grand Opening Celebration

Flora and Henri is celebrating the grand opening of their Live and Love concept shop in Pioneer Square. The celebration will be happening all day, and will feature catering by Mamnoon. Their beautiful new space will feature a curated selection of items ranging from the brand's signature merchandise to high-end women's apparel to chic coffee table books. Come mix, mingle, and browse Flora and Henri's highly anticipated new space.

Thu, June 15

Stock and Pantry x Jennifer Ament

This Thursday evening Capitol Hill's favorite homeware shop will be hosting a preview of Jennifer Ament's Future Concepts collection. Stock & Pantry will showcase the artist's work for a period of twelve weeks, whose artwork includes a series of abstract paintings and prints, inspired by organic interpretations of the elements. Ament's gorgeous artwork perfectly compliments Stock and Pantry's highly curated space, and both the shop and the artwork will inspire and awe you.