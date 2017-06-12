Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

Clockwise from top right:

Go from work to happy hour to date night. Dolce Vita Kyla mules ($150) Moorea Seal, 2523 Third Ave, Belltown; mooreaseal.com

The perfect poolside slides. Dolce Vita Karlo sandal ($80) Moorea Seal, 2523 Third Ave, Belltown; mooreaseal.com

A chunky heel for a funky night. Behavior Ophelie in salt white ($395) Clementines, 310 Occidental Ave S, Pioneer Square; clementines.com

A pair of unisex sneaks that’ll make anyone blush. Pro-Keds x Sneeze Royal Lo ($90) Likelihood, 1101 E Union St, Capitol Hill; likelihood.us

Dress these kicks up, down, and wear them all around. Comme des Garçons Hidden Heart high-top sneaker ($125) Nordstrom, 500 Pine St, Downtown; nordstrom.com