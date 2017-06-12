  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

Keep an eye out for these local wonders in their natural habitat this season.

By Darren Davis 6/12/2017 at 8:00am Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Final z3wvbd

Image: Shutterstock in illustration by Studioloco

1.The Aloof Instagrammer

Takes impeccably framed photos that show off new hairdo just so; has no idea who is playing this weekend. 

2. The Pack Leader

You’ve never had as many friends in your lifetime as he’s managed to assemble, all in subtly matching shorts- and-polo combos.

3.The Lost Tourist

What was supposed to be a nice afternoon walk to the Space Needle has since turned into a family of four hypnotized by Shabazz Palaces.

4. The Hanger-On

Works in accounts receivable these days; wonders why no one’s complimenting him on his Mudhoney T-shirt.

5. The Vinyl Collector

Likes every band’s earlier album, without exception; complains about the venue’s acoustic integrity.

6. The Confused Dancer

Gently sways to the punk band then tries to start a mosh pit at the folk concert.

7. The Beer Bro

Never leaves the beer garden; keeps letting the band know how much he wants them to play some Skynyrd.

Filed under
Hot Take, The Shade Index, Sasquatch!, Bumbershoot
Show Comments

Related Content

Hot Take

The Mariners Playoff Drought Is Looooooong

03/21/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2017: Behind the Scenes

03/14/2017 Videography by Lauren Kelly

Behind the Scenes

How We Got That Shot: October 2015 Cover

09/14/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: The Givers’ Ball

10/26/2013

Eat & Drink

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—With Double the Restaurants

12:30pm By Amber Wright

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers in the Central District and Satay in Phinney Ridge

06/09/2017 By Amber Wright

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

06/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

#ComeyDay

Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

06/08/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

8:00am By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

06/09/2017 By Liz Weber

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

06/07/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

12:03pm By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

8:00am By Liz Weber

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

8:00am By Darren Davis

A Waiting Game

Meet the Immigrant Choosing Prison Over Deportation

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Demise of the Seattle Traffic Jam?

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Meet the Neighbors

Amazon Invites a Homeless Shelter Inside Its South Lake Union Campus

8:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

2:15pm By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

10:00am By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

8:00am By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

8:00am By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

8:00am By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

8:00am By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

8:00am By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

8:00am By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe