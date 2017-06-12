The Shade Index
The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals
Keep an eye out for these local wonders in their natural habitat this season.
1.The Aloof Instagrammer
Takes impeccably framed photos that show off new hairdo just so; has no idea who is playing this weekend.
2. The Pack Leader
You’ve never had as many friends in your lifetime as he’s managed to assemble, all in subtly matching shorts- and-polo combos.
3.The Lost Tourist
What was supposed to be a nice afternoon walk to the Space Needle has since turned into a family of four hypnotized by Shabazz Palaces.
4. The Hanger-On
Works in accounts receivable these days; wonders why no one’s complimenting him on his Mudhoney T-shirt.
5. The Vinyl Collector
Likes every band’s earlier album, without exception; complains about the venue’s acoustic integrity.
6. The Confused Dancer
Gently sways to the punk band then tries to start a mosh pit at the folk concert.
7. The Beer Bro
Never leaves the beer garden; keeps letting the band know how much he wants them to play some Skynyrd.