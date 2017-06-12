  1. Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Summer of Totality

Here comes the sun—and the eclipse.

By James Ross Gardner 6/12/2017 at 8:00am Published in the July 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Milosz g shutterstock 262708763 aiyb9m

Image: Shutterstock/Milosz G

I want to tell you about the last time the region experienced a total eclipse of the sun. Picture it. It’s February 26, 1979. A Monday. And for weeks… no, years—decades, really—media outlets quoting astronomers have told you that this morning will be unlike any other in your life. A solar eclipse, when the moon obscures the sun, will visit Seattle. It’s billed as the last such eclipse of the century.

At 8:15am it happens. The moon arcs across the sun, the collision of two disks. Later, further east, when the eclipse turns day into virtual night—so dark that stars are visible, so dark that the planet Venus materializes—observers are described as “spellbound.” Over Seattle the eclipse is 99.6 total, like the most inclusive Venn diagram ever.

And you don’t see it.

A Pacific frontal system has rolled in, blotting out the sky with gray clouds. You don’t see the beautiful halo that blasts around the sun. You don’t see stars. The only indication that anything has occurred is a dimming of the sky. Your next chance will be 38 years from now. 

Well, here we are. Thirty-eight years later. An eclipse will visit Seattle this summer. August 21, 2017, to be exact, during the month we rely on for clear skies around here. This is bound to be the summer of a lifetime. 

You can learn all about the eclipse in this issue, but to ensure that it is the summer of a lifetime we’ve put together an additional 20 pages, starting on page 39. From Mariners games to outdoor concerts and patios to ice cream—so much ice cream—here you’ll find your summer game plan. All you have to do after that is show up. And hope, come August 21, the clouds don’t.

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

11:43am By Rosin Saez

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Oily Fish

Alaska Herring Week Is Back—with Double the Restaurants

06/12/2017 By Amber Wright

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Burgers in the Central District and Satay in Phinney Ridge

06/09/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 13–18

1:51pm By Seattle Met Staff

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Best of the City

The Very Best of Seattle Summer 2017

06/11/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Summer In The City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2017

06/09/2017 By Liz Weber

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

9:05am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Wants Puget Sound Energy to Stop Using Coal-Fired Facility

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia

PCOs Pick Javier Valdez to Replace Jessyn Farrell

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Snap Judgment

The Debate Over Housing at Discovery Park

06/12/2017 By Liz Weber

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

A Waiting Game

Meet the Immigrant Choosing Prison Over Deportation

06/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 12–18

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

Our Favorite Shoes for Seattle Summer 2017

06/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

06/09/2017 By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe